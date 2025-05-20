May 20, 2025 8:40 AM 1 min read

This SAP Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 4 Initiations For Tuesday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Derek Soderberg initiated coverage on SES AI Corporation SES with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $2. SES AI shares closed at $0.8541 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Ladenburg Thalmann analyst Jeff Cohen initiated coverage on QT Imaging Holdings, Inc. QTIH with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $3.4. QT Imaging shares closed at $0.9500 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • William Blair analyst Jake Roberge initiated coverage on OneStream, Inc. OS with an Outperform rating. OneStream shares closed at $28.19 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Wells Fargo analyst Michael Turrin initiated coverage on SAP SE SAP with an Overweight rating. SAP shares closed at $298.74 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying SAP stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Earn 7.2% — No Matter What the Fed Does
Earn 7.2% — No Matter What the Fed Does

Markets expect rate cuts — but your earnings don’t have to suffer. Lock in 7.2% until 2028 from ten individual bonds.

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
OS Logo
OSOneStream Inc
$28.400.74%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
-
Growth
-
Quality
-
Value
27.54
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
QTIH Logo
QTIHQT Imaging Holdings Inc
$0.6700-29.5%
SAP Logo
SAPSAP SE
$300.730.67%
SES Logo
SESSES AI Corp
$0.88743.90%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

date
ticker
name
Price Target
Upside/Downside
Recommendation
Firm
Click to see more Analyst Ratings updates
Posted In:
NewsInitiationPre-Market OutlookMarketsAnalyst RatingsTrading IdeasTop Initiations
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved