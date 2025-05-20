This SAP Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 4 Initiations For Tuesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Derek Soderberg initiated coverage on SES AI Corporation SES with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $2. SES AI shares closed at $0.8541 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Ladenburg Thalmann analyst Jeff Cohen initiated coverage on QT Imaging Holdings, Inc . QTIH with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $3.4. QT Imaging shares closed at $0.9500 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.

William Blair analyst Jake Roberge initiated coverage on OneStream, Inc . OS with an Outperform rating. OneStream shares closed at $28.19 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Wells Fargo analyst Michael Turrin initiated coverage on SAP SE SAP with an Overweight rating. SAP shares closed at $298.74 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.

