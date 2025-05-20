This SAP Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 4 Initiations For Tuesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Derek Soderberg initiated coverage on SES AI Corporation SES with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $2. SES AI shares closed at $0.8541 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Ladenburg Thalmann analyst Jeff Cohen initiated coverage on QT Imaging Holdings, Inc. QTIH with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $3.4. QT Imaging shares closed at $0.9500 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- William Blair analyst Jake Roberge initiated coverage on OneStream, Inc. OS with an Outperform rating. OneStream shares closed at $28.19 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Wells Fargo analyst Michael Turrin initiated coverage on SAP SE SAP with an Overweight rating. SAP shares closed at $298.74 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
