Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp Home Depot Expectations Ahead Of Q1 Earnings

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Home Depot, Inc. HD will release its first-quarter earnings results before the opening bell on Tuesday, May 20.

Analysts expect the Atlanta, Georgia-based company to report quarterly earnings at $3.59 per share. That's down from $3.63 per share in the year-ago period. According to data from Benzinga Pro, Home Depot projects to report quarterly revenue at $39.14 billion, compared to $36.42 billion a year earlier.

The company has beaten analyst estimates for revenue in two straight quarters and six of the last 10 quarters overall.

Home Depot shares fell 0.4% to close at $379.38 on Monday.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

  • Wells Fargo analyst Zachary Fadem maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $445 to $420 on May 8, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 84%.
  • Truist Securities analyst Scot Ciccarelli maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $391 to $393 on May 6, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.
  • JP Morgan analyst Christopher Horvers maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $470 to $410 on May 6, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.
  • Morgan Stanley analyst Simeon Gutman maintained an Overweight rating and slashed the price target from $450 to $410 on May 5, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.
  • Piper Sandler analyst Peter Keith maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $435 to $418 on March 24, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%

Considering buying HD stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Overview
