Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp Home Depot Expectations Ahead Of Q1 Earnings

Home Depot, Inc. HD will release its first-quarter earnings results before the opening bell on Tuesday, May 20.

Analysts expect the Atlanta, Georgia-based company to report quarterly earnings at $3.59 per share. That's down from $3.63 per share in the year-ago period. According to data from Benzinga Pro, Home Depot projects to report quarterly revenue at $39.14 billion, compared to $36.42 billion a year earlier.

The company has beaten analyst estimates for revenue in two straight quarters and six of the last 10 quarters overall.

Home Depot shares fell 0.4% to close at $379.38 on Monday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Wells Fargo analyst Zachary Fadem maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $445 to $420 on May 8, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 84%.

Truist Securities analyst Scot Ciccarelli maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $391 to $393 on May 6, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

JP Morgan analyst Christopher Horvers maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $470 to $410 on May 6, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

Morgan Stanley analyst Simeon Gutman maintained an Overweight rating and slashed the price target from $450 to $410 on May 5, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

Piper Sandler analyst Peter Keith maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $435 to $418 on March 24, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%

Considering buying HD stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock