Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Expectations Ahead Of Q1 Earnings

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. ZIM will release its first-quarter earnings results before the opening bell on Monday, May 19.

Analysts expect the Haifa, Israel-based company to report quarterly earnings at $1.96 per share, up from 75 cents per share in the year-ago period. According to data from Benzinga Pro, ZIM Integrated Shipping projects quarterly revenue at $1.84 billion, compared to $1.56 billion a year earlier.

On March 12, ZIM Integrated Shipping reported a fourth-quarter sales increase of 80% year over year to $2.17 billion, beating the consensus of $2.06 billion.

ZIM Integrated Shipping shares fell 1.4% to close at $18.03 on Thursday.

  • Jefferies analyst Omar Nokta maintained a Hold rating and raised the price target from $15 to $16 on May 13, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%.
  • Citigroup analyst Sathish Sivakumar downgraded the stock from Neutral to Sell and boosted the price target from $11.6 to $13 on June 6, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%.

Overview
