RBC Bearings Gears Up For Q4 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

RBC Bearings Incorporated RBC will release its fourth-quarter earnings results before the opening bell on Friday, May 16.

Analysts expect the Oxford, Connecticut-based company to report quarterly earnings at $2.7 per share, up from $2.47 per share in the year-ago period. According to data from Benzinga Pro, RBC Bearings projects quarterly revenue at $440.26 million, compared to $413.68 million a year earlier.

On Jan. 31, RBC Bearings reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and issued fourth-quarter net sales guidance above estimates.

RBC Bearings shares gained 0.8% to close at $367.27 on Thursday.

Truist Securities analyst Michael Ciarmoli maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $410 to $375 on April 17, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 82%.

Morgan Stanley analyst Kristine Liwag maintained an Overweight rating and boosted the price target from $360 to $390 on Feb. 4, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

Keybanc analyst Steve Barger maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $375 to $395 on Feb. 3, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

B of A Securities analyst Ronald Epstein downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral and raised the price target from $330 to $335 on Nov. 21, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%.

Raymond James analyst Tim Thein initiated coverage on the stock with a Market Perform rating on June 28, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

