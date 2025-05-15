May 15, 2025 2:19 PM 1 min read

Green Light For Deere: Analyst Sees Growth Ahead Despite Tariff Concerns

by Lekha Gupta Benzinga Editor
Follow
Zinger Key Points

Deere & Company DE shares are trading higher at the last check on Thursday after the company reported second-quarter net sales and revenue fell 16% year-over-year to $12.76 billion, topping the consensus estimate of $10.79 billion.

The company expects FY25 net income to be between $4.75 billion-$5.5 billion (prior $5 billion and $5.5 billion).

Goldman Sachs analyst Jerry Revich reiterated a Buy rating and price forecast of $583.

The analyst’s rating reflects expected Machinery capital stock growth, end of new equipment destocking, faster Precision Ag adoption, and reduced tariff margin risk.

The analyst views Deere's second-quarter results as consistent with adjusted expectations following the Machinery earnings announcement.

This reflects a margin guidance reduction of about 100 bps, likely due to tariffs impacting Construction & Forestry, and a second-quarter earnings beat on 35% decremental margins (vs. GS: 46% estimate).

Also, the analyst highlighted dealers increasing inventories ahead of normal seasonality for the first time in seven quarters, suggesting the end of destocking.

Investors can gain exposure to the stock via iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF VEGI and Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF KROP.

Price Action: DE shares are up 3.08% at $522.15 at the last check on Thursday.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock

DE Logo
DEDeere & Co
$512.102.93%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
88.05
Growth
20.01
Quality
77.53
Value
53.82
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
KROP Logo
KROPGlobal X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF
$10.611.73%
VEGI Logo
VEGIiShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF
$39.15-0.18%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
EquitiesLarge CapMoversBriefsExpert IdeasStories That Matterwhy it's moving
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved