Deere Gears Up For Q2 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Deere & Company DE will release its second-quarter earnings results before the opening bell on Thursday, May 15.

Analysts expect the Moline, Illinois-based company to report quarterly earnings at $5.64 per share, down from $8.53 per share in the year-ago period. According to data from Benzinga Pro, Deere projects quarterly revenue at $10.79 billion, compared to $13.61 billion a year earlier.

On Feb. 13, Deere reported a first-quarter 2025 net sales and revenue decline of 30% year-over-year to $8.51 billion, beating the consensus of $7.70 billion.

Deere shares fell 0.2% to close at $497.50 on Wednesday.

UBS analyst Steven Fisher maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $462 to $440 on April 7, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

Baird analyst Mircea Dobre downgraded the stock from Outperform to Neutral with a price target of $501 on March 3, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%.

Evercore ISI Group analyst David Raso maintained an In-Line rating and boosted the price target from $437 to $455 on Feb. 19, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

Truist Securities analyst Jamie Cook reiterated a Buy rating and slashed the price target from $550 to $546 on Feb. 14, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

JP Morgan analyst Tami Zakaria maintained a Neutral rating and boosted the price target from $470 to $500 on Feb. 10, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

