Top 3 Materials Stocks That Could Blast Off This Month

The most oversold stocks in the materials sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major oversold players in this sector, having an RSI near or below 30.

IT Tech Packaging Inc ITP

On May 13, IT Tech Packaging announced a $1.4 million public offering. The company's stock fell around 39% over the past five days and has a 52-week low of $0.15.

RSI Value: 28.1

28.1 PMTS Price Action: Shares of IT Tech Packaging fell 53.7% to close at $0.16 on Tuesday.

Trinseo PLC TSE

On May 7, Trinseo reported worse-than-expected first-quarter sales results. Frank Bozich, President and Chief Executive Officer of Trinseo, said, “Core business results in the first quarter were in line with expectations, and sequentially higher due to prior quarter customer destocking and seasonality. Despite persistent market weakness, the first quarter was Trinseo’s 7th consecutive quarter of year-over-year Adjusted EBITDA improvement driven by the various management actions we took early in this industry downturn.” The company's stock fell around 41% over the past five days and has a 52-week low of $1.94.

RSI Value: 29.6

29.6 TSE Price Action: Shares of Trinseo fell 1.2% to close at $2.51 on Tuesday.

Ascent Industries Co ACNT

On May 12, Ascent Industries posted a first-quarter loss of 10 cents per share, versus a year-ago loss of 41 cents per share. “In Q1 2025, we built on our 2024 self‑help initiatives to double gross profit to $4.8 million and expand gross margin by 1,120 basis points to 19.4%, even as net sales held at $24.7 million,” said Ascent CEO Bryan Kitchen. The company's stock fell around 10% over the past five days and has a 52-week low of $8.16.

RSI Value: 20.6

20.6 ACNT Price Action: Shares of Ascent Industries fell 7.2% to close at $11.90 on Tuesday.

