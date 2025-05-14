May 14, 2025 9:27 AM 1 min read

On Holding Analysts Raise Their Forecasts After Upbeat Results

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

On Holding AG ONON reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results on Tuesday.

On Holding reported quarterly earnings of 23 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 16 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $807.70 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $570.78 million.

Caspar Coppetti, Co-Founder and Executive Co-Chairman of On, said: “Building on our vision to be the most premium global sportswear brand, our first quarter results have exceeded our expectations and reflect the strong momentum of our brand across all channels, regions and product categories. Looking into the second quarter and beyond, we are energized by the global traction and cultural resonance of On as a head-to-toe sportswear brand. As we solidify our premium positioning in the marketplace, we will continue to focus on what differentiates us — combining performance and design with a constant thirst for innovations big and small.”

On Holding shares gained 11.8% to close at $57.38 on Tuesday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on On Holding following earnings announcement.

Start Futures Trading Fast — with a $200 Bonus
Start Futures Trading Fast — with a $200 Bonus

Join Plus500 today and get up to $200 to start trading real futures. Practice with free paper trading, then jump into live markets with lightning-fast execution, low commissions, and full regulatory protection.

  • Needham analyst Tom Nikic maintained On Holding with a Buy and raised the price target from $55 to $62.
  • Keybanc analyst Ashley Owens maintained the stock with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $60 to $68.
  • Baird analyst Jonathan Komp maintained On Holding with an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $63 to $70.

Considering buying ONON stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Loading...
Loading...
ONON Logo
ONONOn Holding AG
$57.470.16%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
91.51
Growth
89.83
Quality
-
Value
9.45
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Got Questions? Ask
Which sportswear brands could follow On's lead?
How might investors react to On's growth?
Will On's performance boost retail industry stocks?
What impact will On's success have on premium brands?
Could On's growth signal trends in athleisure market?
Which analysts are most bullish on this sector?
How will On's innovation strategy influence competitors?
Are there emerging market opportunities for On Holding?
What other companies could benefit from On's momentum?
Which investment strategies align with On's growth potential?
Powered By
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Posted In:
EarningsNewsPrice TargetMarketsAnalyst RatingsTrading IdeasPT Changes
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved