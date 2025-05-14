Dynatrace Gears Up For Q4 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Dynatrace, Inc. DT will release earnings results for the fourth quarter, before the opening bell on Wednesday, May 14.

Analysts expect the Waltham, Massachusetts-based company to report quarterly earnings at 30 cents per share, compared to 30 cents per share in the year-ago period. Dynatrace projects to report quarterly revenue at $435.14 million, compared to $380.85 million a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On April 22, Dynatrace announced that Steve McMahon will join Dynatrace as its new Chief Customer Officer.

Dynatrace shares gained 0.1% to close at $50.54 on Tuesday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Rosenblatt analyst Blair Abernethy maintained a Buy rating with a price target of $67 on May 13, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

UBS analyst Karl Keirstead maintained a Neutral rating and slashed the price target from $62 to $50 on April 30, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%.

Loop Capital analyst Yun Kim maintained a Hold rating and cut the price target from $55 to $44 on April 23, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 78%.

Barclays analyst Raimo Lenschow maintained an Overweight rating and lowered the price target from $67 to $55 on April 21, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

Jefferies analyst Brent Thill maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $65 to $60 on April 7, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%.

Considering buying DT stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock