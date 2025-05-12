Trump's Qatar Plane A 'Reckless Disregard For National Security,' Says Jack Reed: 'Betrayl Of Trust' In Protecting US Sovereignty

President Donald Trump is facing scrutiny after confirming plans to accept a Boeing Co. BA manufactured 747-8 from Qatar to serve as Air Force One. The decision has raised significant security and ethical concerns among lawmakers and experts.

What Happened: Trump confirmed plans to accept a Boeing 747-8 from Qatar to serve as Air Force One. The aircraft, valued at approximately $400 million, is intended to replace the current Air Force One for the remainder of his term, reported The Hill.

Senator Jack Reed (D-R.I.), the leading Democrat on the Senate Armed Services Committee, expressed grave concerns on Monday about the potential counterintelligence risks posed by using a foreign-donated plane. Reed emphasized that employing this aircraft could give a foreign nation access to sensitive systems and communications.

Reed criticized the decision as a “reckless disregard for national security” and a “betrayal of trust” in safeguarding U.S. sovereignty. Despite Trump’s assertion that the gift is a “great gesture” from Qatar, even some Republicans, including Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-S.D.), have voiced reservations over ethical and security implications.

Thune acknowledged the delay in delivering the next Air Force One, however, he said, “Whether or not this is the right solution … I don't know.”

Trump’s ally, Laura Loomer, also condemned the acceptance of the aircraft, labeling it a “stain” on the presidency. The Boeing 747-8 would require extensive retrofitting for secure communications and defense, potentially costing hundreds of millions and taking years to complete, as noted by aviation experts.

See Also: Tesla Rival BYD’s Hungary Facility Takes Shape, Poised To Produce 200,000 EVs Annually: Report

Why It Matters: The acceptance of the Boeing 747-8 from Qatar has sparked a wave of criticism and concern. The Trump administration is preparing to receive this luxurious aircraft from Qatar's royal family, with the White House stating that the gift complies with all applicable laws. However, this has not quelled the backlash.

Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers and economist Peter Schiff have also voiced their disapproval, with Summers describing the situation as “banana-republic-level corruption” on social media. He questioned why universities face scrutiny for accepting Qatari research gifts while the president can receive such a lavish present.

Check out more of Benzinga's Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.



Check This Out:

Lawmakers Made Huge Investments This Year. Get Tips On What They Bought And Sold Ahead Of The 2024 Election With Our Easy-to-Use Tool

Photo Courtesy: Jonah Elkowitz on Shutterstock.com

This story was generated using Benzinga Neuro and edited by Shivdeep Dhaliwal