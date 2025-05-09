These Analysts Revise Their Forecasts On Cloudflare Following Q1 Results

Cloudflare Inc NET reported mixed first-quarter financial results after the market close on Thursday.

The company's revenue came in at $479.09 million, versus estimates of $469.28 million. Adjusted EPS came in at 16 cents, versus estimates of 17 cents.

"We kicked off 2025 with confidence, momentum, and strong results. In Q1, we landed the largest contract in Cloudflare's history, a more than $100 million deal driven by our Workers developer platform, and signed the longest-term SASE contract to date," said Matthew Prince, co-founder and CEO of Cloudflare.

Cloudflare said it expects second-quarter revenue of $500 million to $501 million versus estimates of $500.34 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The company anticipates second-quarter adjusted earnings of 18 cents versus estimates of 19 cents.

Cloudflare also affirmed its full-year 2025 guidance, including revenue of $2.09 billion to $2.094 billion versus estimates of $2.09 billion, and adjusted earnings of 79 to 80 cents per share versus estimates of 80 cents per share.

Cloudflare shares gained 2.1% to close at $124.31 on Thursday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Cloudflare following earnings announcement.

Needham analyst Mike Cikos maintained Cloudflare with a Buy and raised the price target from $145 to $160.

Jefferies analyst Brent Thill maintained the stock with a Hold and lowered the price target from $170 to $150.

Considering buying NET stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock