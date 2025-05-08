These Analysts Revise Their Forecasts On Q2 Holdings Following Q1 Results

Q2 Holdings, Inc. QTWO reported upbeat earnings for the first quarter on Wednesday.

The company posted quarterly earnings of 50 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 47 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $189.74 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $186.67 million.

“We delivered strong results to start the year with solid performance across the business,” said Q2 Chairman and CEO Matt Flake. “Our first quarter bookings performance was marked by significant renewals and expansion activity, demonstrating the enduring value of our solutions to our customers. We believe the criticality of our technology, the breadth of our customer base, and our resilient business model—combined with a robust pipeline and strong renewal opportunity ahead — position us well to navigate and execute in the current market environment.”

Q2 Holdings raised its FY2025 sales guidance from $772.00 million-$779.00 million to $776.00 million-$783.00 million.

Q2 Holdings shares gained 7.7% to trade at $86.46 on Thursday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Q2 Holdings following earnings announcement.

Needham analyst Mayank Tandon maintained Q2 Holdings with a Buy and lowered the price target from $125 to $110.

Baird analyst Jon Vruwink maintained the stock with a Neutral and raised the price target from $84 to $90.

