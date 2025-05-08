Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Weigh In On 3 Tech Stocks Delivering High-Dividend Yields

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Benzinga readers can review the latest analyst takes on their favorite stocks by visiting Analyst Stock Ratings page. Traders can sort through Benzinga's extensive database of analyst ratings, including by analyst accuracy.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the information technology sector.

Opera Limited OPRA

Dividend Yield: 4.61%

4.61% Goldman Sachs analyst Eric Sheridan maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $26 to $22.5 on April 14, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 79%.

analyst Eric Sheridan maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $26 to $22.5 on April 14, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 79%. TD Cowen analyst Lance Vitanza maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $25 to $28 on Oct. 30, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

analyst Lance Vitanza maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $25 to $28 on Oct. 30, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%. Recent News: On April 28, Opera announced better-than-expected first-quarter financial results and raised its FY25 sales guidance above estimates.

On April 28, Opera announced better-than-expected first-quarter financial results and raised its FY25 sales guidance above estimates. Benzinga Pro’s real-time newsfeed alerted to latest OPRA news.

Microchip Technology Incorporated MCHP

Dividend Yield: 3.79%

3.79% Truist Securities analyst William Stein maintained a Hold rating and cut the price target from $56 to $43 on April 21, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 83%.

analyst William Stein maintained a Hold rating and cut the price target from $56 to $43 on April 21, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 83%. Stifel analyst Tore Svanberg maintained a Buy rating and slashed the price target from $80 to $60 on April 17, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

analyst Tore Svanberg maintained a Buy rating and slashed the price target from $80 to $60 on April 17, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%. Recent News: On May 2, Microchip Technology named long-time TSMC executive Rick Cassidy to its board of directors.

On May 2, Microchip Technology named long-time TSMC executive Rick Cassidy to its board of directors. Benzinga Pro's real-time newsfeed alerted to latest MCHP news

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company HPE

Dividend Yield: 3.14%

3.14% Loop Capital analyst Ananda Baruah maintained a Hold rating and cut the price target from $24 to $16 on March 10, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

analyst Ananda Baruah maintained a Hold rating and cut the price target from $24 to $16 on March 10, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%. Morgan Stanley analyst Meta Marshall maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $28 to $24 on March 7, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%.

analyst Meta Marshall maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $28 to $24 on March 7, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%. Recent News: According to a last month Bloomberg report citing those familiar with the matter, Elliott Investment Management has built a stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise valued at more than $1.5 billion.

According to a last month Bloomberg report citing those familiar with the matter, Elliott Investment Management has built a stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise valued at more than $1.5 billion. Benzinga Pro’s real-time newsfeed alerted to latest HPE news

Loading... Loading...

Read More:

Photo via Shutterstock