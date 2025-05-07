Johnson Controls Gears Up For Q2 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Johnson Controls International plc JCI will release earnings results for the second quarter, before the opening bell on Wednesday, May 7.

Analysts expect the Cork, Ireland-based company to report quarterly earnings at 80 cents per share, up from 78 cents per share in the year-ago period. Johnson Controls International projects to report quarterly revenue at $5.66 billion, compared to $6.7 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On March 12, the company's board of directors approved a regular quarterly dividend of 37 cents per share of common stock.

Johnson Controls International shares fell 0.6% to close at $88.81 on Tuesday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Citigroup analyst Andrew Kaplowitz maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $95 to $85 on April 14, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 81%.

JP Morgan analyst Stephen Tusa maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $100 to $81 on April 8, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

Barclays analyst Julian Mitchell maintained an Equal-Weight rating and slashed the price target from $88 to $85 on March 10, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

UBS analyst Amit Mehrotra upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy and boosted the price target from $90 to $103 on Feb. 10, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%.

RBC Capital analyst Deane Dray maintained a Sector Perform rating and raised the price target from $86 to $93 on Feb. 6, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

Considering buying JCI stock? Here’s what analysts think:

