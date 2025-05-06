May 6, 2025 10:04 AM 2 min read

Super Micro Computer Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Super Micro Computer, Inc. SMCI will release earnings results for the third quarter, after the closing bell on Tuesday, May 6.

Analysts expect the San Jose, California-based company to report quarterly earnings at 30 cents per share, down from 67 cents per share in the year-ago period. Super Micro Computer projects to report quarterly revenue at $5.05 billion, compared to $3.85 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Super Micro Computer lowered its preliminary guidance for the third quarter last week.

Super Micro Computer shares fell 4.6% to close at $32.17 on Monday.

  • Barclays analyst George Wang maintained an Equal-Weight rating and cut the price target from $59 to $34 on April 30, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%.
  • JP Morgan analyst Samik Chatterjee maintained a Neutral rating and slashed the price target from $39 to $36 on April 30, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.
  • Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh maintained a Neutral rating and slashed the price target from $50 to $34 on April 30, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.
  • Rosenblatt analyst Kevin Cassidy maintained a Buy rating with a price target of $55 on April 30, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.
  • Citigroup analyst Asiya Merchant initiated coverage on the stock with a Neutral rating and a price target of $39 on April 25, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 60%.

Overview
