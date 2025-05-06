Datadog Gears Up For Q1 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Datadog, Inc. DDOG will release earnings results for the first quarter, before the opening bell on Tuesday, May 6.

Analysts expect the New York-based company to report quarterly earnings at 43 cents per share, down from 44 cents per share in the year-ago period. Datadog projects to report quarterly revenue at $741.4 million, compared to $611.25 million a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Datadog announced Monday that it has acquired Eppo, a platform specializing in feature flagging and experimentation. The company will use the acquisition to enhance its Product Analytics suite and streamline the development process for its customers. Deal terms were not disclosed.

Datadog shares gained 0.7% to close at $105.70 on Monday.

Rosenblatt analyst Blair Abernerthy maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $160 to $150 on May 5, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

Barclays analyst Raimo Lenschow maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $180 to $125 on April 21, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

UBS analyst Karl Keirstead maintained a Buy rating and slashed the price target from $164 to $120 on April 15, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%.

Jefferies analyst Brent Thill maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $150 to $135 on April 7, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%.

Truist Securities analyst Joel Fishbein maintained a Hold rating and lowered the price target from $140 to $120 on March 31, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%.

