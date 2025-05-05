iPhone Users Invited To Claim Share Of Apple's $95 Million Privacy Lawsuit Settlement: How To Know If You're On The List

Apple Inc. AAPL users who believe Siri may have secretly recorded private conversations now have a chance to get compensated—if they act quickly.

What Happened: Eligible consumers began receiving emails titled "Lopez Voice Assistant Class Action Settlement," informing them they may be entitled to part of the settlement, reported AppleInsider on Saturday, citing an email seen by the publication.

To qualify, individuals must have owned or purchased a Siri-enabled device in the U.S. between Sept. 17, 2014, and Dec. 31, 2024, and believe Siri recorded private conversations without their intent.

Apple agreed to a $95 million settlement to resolve this class-action lawsuit in January 2025. While $95 million sounds significant, it will be reduced by legal and administrative costs.

Eligible individuals can claim compensation for up to five Siri-enabled devices, capped at $20 per device. This means users may receive as much as $100, though the actual payout will depend on how many claims are submitted.

Claims must be filed by July 2, 2025, either online or via mail. Users will need a Claim ID and Confirmation Code provided in the notification email, though alternative instructions exist for those who didn't receive a code but believe they qualify.

Consumers can also object to or opt out of the settlement by the same July 2 deadline. A final court approval hearing is scheduled for Aug. 1, 2025, the report noted.

Why It's Important: The lawsuit claimed that Siri-enabled devices were activated accidentally, capturing sensitive discussions and being reviewed by third-party contractors.

Despite the settlement, Apple continues to deny any wrongdoing, stating the agreement is not an admission of liability.

In late 2023, Alphabet Inc.'s GOOG GOOGL Google agreed to a $700 million settlement in a separate case involving unauthorized recordings made by its voice assistant.

Apple reported fiscal second-quarter revenue of $95.36 billion, surpassing Wall Street's forecast of $94.53 billion. For the June quarter, the company anticipates revenue growth in the low-to-mid-single-digit range, with an expected gross margin between 45.5% and 46.5%.

Price Movement: Apple shares fell by 3.74% in Friday's regular trading and dropped an additional 0.15% in after-hours, closing at $205.04, based on Benzinga Pro data.

