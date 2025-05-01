Eli Lilly Gears Up For Q1 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Eli Lilly and Company LLY will release earnings results for the first quarter, before the opening bell on Thursday, May 1.

Analysts expect the Indianapolis, Indiana-based company to report quarterly earnings at $3.46 per share, up from $2.58 per share in the year-ago period. Eli Lilly projects to report quarterly revenue at $12.72 billion, compared to $8.77 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On April 17, the U.S. healthcare giant reported topline Phase 3 results from ACHIEVE-1 trial of orforglipron compared to placebo in adults with type 2 diabetes and inadequate glycemic control with diet and exercise alone.

Eli Lilly shares gained 1.6% to close at $898.95 on Wednesday.

HSBC analyst Rajesh Kumar downgraded the stock from Buy to Reduce and cut the price target from $1,150 to $700 on April 28, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%.

Guggenheim analyst Seamus Fernandez maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $973 to $928 on April 14, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 60%.

Morgan Stanley analyst Terence Flynn maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $1,146 to $1,124 on April 9, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

Goldman Sachs analyst Asad Haider upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy and cut the price target from $892 to $888 on April 8, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%.

Wells Fargo analyst Mohit Bansal maintained an Overweight rating and boosted the price target from $970 to $1,100 on March 5, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

