Mike Pence Says Trump Comeback 'Unrivaled' In Modern American History But Only Return To Values Of First Term Will Ensure President's Legacy

Former Vice President Mike Pence published a pointed op-ed in The Wall Street Journal on Tuesday, grading President Donald Trump's first 100 days of his second term and warning against a departure from the conservative principles that defined their previous administration.

What Happened: Pence credited Trump with a "political comeback unrivaled in modern American history," highlighting early wins such as cutting illegal immigration by over 90% at the southern border and restoring American strength abroad, particularly in the Middle East. However, Pence cautioned in the op-ed that these "hard-won and overdue" gains could be lost if the administration strays from its original playbook.

The former Vice President praised Trump's decisive actions, stating, "No new laws. Just a president with the backbone to do his job and keep America safe." He also lauded the administration's military investments and tough stance on universities tolerating antisemitism. Yet, Pence sounded alarms over what he called "troubling signs of retreat," especially regarding wavering support for Ukraine and renewed negotiations with Iran, warning, "Only renewed American military support for our close partner provides any hope for a just and lasting peace."

On the economic front, Pence criticized Trump's sweeping tariffs as "the largest peacetime tax hike in American history," arguing they threaten to derail economic recovery: "Since the president announced his ‘Liberation Day' tariffs, the only thing America has been liberated from is trillions of dollars in investments." He called for the extension of all Trump-Pence tax cuts, warning that failure to do so "would amount to the largest middle-class tax hike in modern history, costing millions of American jobs."

Pence summed up his message with a stark reminder: "A strong first 100 days is a foundation. But only a return to the conservative principles that guided our administration and achieved peace and prosperity during the president's first term will ensure that this administration builds something lasting-for the president's legacy, and for America's future."

Why It Matters: In a recent interview with The Atlantic, Trump claimed, “I run the country and the world,” yet his approval ratings have seen a decline. The first 100 days of his second term have been marked by both achievements and controversies, impacting his public perception.

Pence has previously criticized Trump’s tariff policies, calling them a “misstep” that could harm working families economically. Pence warned that these tariffs, particularly the 125% on China, could become a major political issue for Republicans in the upcoming midterm elections. He noted that the tariffs could be seen as “the largest peacetime tax hike in American history” if not adjusted.

In terms of market performance, Trump’s first 100 days have had mixed reactions from the stock market. While some sectors have benefited from his policies, others have faced challenges due to the economic uncertainties brought by the tariffs and international tensions.

