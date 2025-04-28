April 28, 2025 10:56 PM 2 min read

Alibaba Shares Spike In Hong Kong As Tech Giant Takes Aim At DeepSeek's Disruption And Baidu's Ernie Turbo Models With Qwen 3 Launch

by Ananya Gairola Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

On Tuesday, Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd BABA introduced Qwen 3, its most advanced artificial intelligence model yet.

What Happened: The new system features hybrid reasoning capabilities, blending traditional AI tasks with enhanced problem-solving skills, reported Reuters.

The launch comes on the heels of Baidu Inc.'s BIDU release of Ernie 4.5 Turbo and Ernie X1 Turbo.

In January 2025, the e-commerce giant quickly rolled out its Qwen 2.5-Max model, just days after DeepSeek's announcement, touting it as a higher-performing alternative.

Notably, at the time of writing, Alibaba’s Hong Kong-listed shares spiked 1.13% to HKD 116.50 ($15.02).

Subscribe to the Benzinga Tech Trends newsletter to get all the latest tech developments delivered to your inbox.

Why It's Important: The latest launch comes amid intensifying competition in China’s AI sector, fueled by the breakout success of local startup DeepSeek earlier this year.

Following the debut of DeepSeek's R1 model, Nvidia Corporation's NVDA stock experienced a sharp sell-off, wiping out around $600 billion in market value. The stock has since recovered a significant portion of those losses.

Price Action: Alibaba shares rose 0.54% in after-hours trading to $119.01. Earlier, during Monday's regular session, the stock fell 1.59% to close at $118.37, according to Benzinga Pro.

According to Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings, Alibaba has a growth score of 73.17% and a momentum rating of 93.35. Click here to see how it compares to other leading tech companies.

Photo Courtesy: testing on Shutterstock.com

Check out more of Benzinga’s Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

BABA Logo
BABAAlibaba Group Holding Ltd
$119.01-1.06%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
93.35
Growth
73.17
Quality
58.55
Value
80.50
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
BIDU Logo
BIDUBaidu Inc
$90.07-0.74%
NVDA Logo
NVDANVIDIA Corp
$108.13-2.59%
Got Questions? Ask
Which AI companies may benefit from Qwen 3?
How will DeepSeek's disruption impact market dynamics?
Could Baidu face challenges from Qwen 3?
What effects will Nvidia feel from AI competition?
Which tech stocks are undervalued amid AI hype?
How might investors react to Alibaba's growth score?
What implications does Qwen 3 have for AI adoption?
Are there risks for investors in the AI sector?
Which startups could emerge as AI leaders post-launch?
How will China's AI market evolve after this launch?
Powered By
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
NewsTechMediaartificial intelligencebenzinga neuroChinaConsumer TechDeepSeekQwen 3Stories That Matter
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved