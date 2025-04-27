April 27, 2025 9:38 PM 2 min read

Sam Altman Admits ChatGPT New Upgrade Made It Too Sycophantic And Annoying: OpenAI CEO Says 'Working On Fixes ASAP'

On Sunday, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman acknowledged that the last few updates to the GPT-4o model made its personality “too sycophant-y and annoying.”

What Happened: Altman took to X, formerly Twitter, and said, "The last couple of GPT-4o updates have made the personality too sycophant-y and annoying (even though there are some very good parts of it), and we are working on fixes asap, some today and some this week."

In response to a user asking if the old personality could return, Altman replied, "Yeah, eventually we clearly need to be able to offer multiple options."

His comments follow OpenAI's announcement of a GPT-4o upgrade, aimed at improving both the model's intelligence and personality. At the time, a user noted that ChatGPT had felt “very yes-man like lately,” to which Altman agreed, saying, "Yeah, it glazes too much. Will fix."

Why It's Important: Earlier this month, OpenAI launched ‘o3' and ‘o4-mini,' the newest additions to its o-series, built to deliver more thoughtful and deliberate responses. It also launched Codex CLI, a new open-source coding agent.

The Altman-led AI startup has also finalized a landmark $40 billion funding round, boosting its valuation to $300 billion. Key investors in the round include SoftBank Group SFTBF SFTBY and Microsoft Corporation MSFT.

This is reportedly the largest funding round in history and nearly doubles OpenAI's previous valuation of $157 billion.

