April 25, 2025 5:27 AM 2 min read

MSTR's Michael Saylor Says Banks Are 'Free' To Support Bitcoin As Federal Reserve Withdraws Crypto Guidance

Follow

The Federal Reserve revoked its guidance for banks that required them to inform the regulator before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related activity on Thursday.

What Happened: The Fed retracted its 2022 supervisory letter that mandated banks to notify in advance about their cryptocurrency endeavors, among other risk management practices and compliance controls, according to a press release.

The central bank said it no longer expects such notifications and will instead monitor banks’ cryptocurrency activities through the regular supervisory process.

See Also: Peanut The Squirrel’s Death Triggered Outcry And Spawned A $2 Bllion Memecoin, But Was It A Planned Outcome?

The Fed also pulled back its 2023 supervisory letter related to the banks’ engagement with dollar-backed stablecoins.

“The Board intends to work with the agencies to evaluate if there is a need for additional guidance to promote innovation, including crypto-asset activities,” a statement read.

Cryptocurrency mogul and Strategy MSTR co-founder Michael Saylor cheered the announcement, stating, “Banks are now free to begin supporting Bitcoin.”

Why It Matters: This decision comes on the heels of Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s statement earlier this month indicating a potential relaxation of certain cryptocurrency and banking regulations.

Powell acknowledged the increasing mainstream acceptance of cryptocurrencies and emphasized the need for a clear regulatory framework, especially around stablecoins.

The Trump administration has been vocal about its support for the cryptocurrency industry, instituting a dedicated SEC crypto task force, repealing an accounting directive that prohibited banking institutions from providing custodial services for digital assets, and establishing a Strategic Bitcoin BTC/USD Reserve.

Read Next: 

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo Courtesy: Bukhta Yurii on Shutterstock.com

BTC/USD Logo
$BTCBitcoin
$93893.46-0.14%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
93.37
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
MSTR Logo
MSTRStrategy
$350.800.13%
Got Questions? Ask
Which banks will capitalize on crypto freedom?
How will stablecoins evolve with new guidance?
What impact on Bitcoin adoption from banks?
Which companies might benefit from relaxed Fed rules?
What sectors could thrive with crypto innovation support?
How will traditional finance adapt to crypto changes?
Are crypto ETFs set for growth with Fed's backing?
Which financial institutions may lead in crypto services?
How will investor sentiment shift post-regulation changes?
What do relaxed rules mean for crypto startups?
Powered By
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
CryptocurrencyNewsMarketsbanksBitcoinFederal ReserveMichael Saylor
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved