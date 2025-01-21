SEC Launches Crypto Task Force To Establish Clear Regulatory Framework

The Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday announced the formation of a dedicated crypto task force, signaling a potential shift in its approach to regulating digital assets.

Acting Chairman Mark Uyeda launched the initiative, appointing Commissioner Hester Peirce to lead the agency-wide effort.

The task force aims to develop a clear and comprehensive regulatory framework for the cryptocurrency industry, an area that has been marked by legal uncertainty and enforcement-driven regulations.

Richard Gabbert and Taylor Asher will serve as Chief of Staff and Chief Policy Advisor, respectively.

The SEC has faced criticism for its reactive enforcement strategy, which has led to confusion about which practices are legal, hindering innovation, and creating opportunities for fraud within the crypto industry.

This new task force intends to address these issues by establishing clearer regulatory lines, creating practical paths to registration for crypto firms, and developing sensible disclosure requirements.

"I look forward to the efforts of Commissioner Peirce to lead regulatory policy on crypto, which involves multiple SEC divisions and offices," said Acting Chairman Uyeda, underscoring the task force’s broad scope and importance.

Commissioner Peirce, known for her pro-crypto stance, emphasized the need for public input in shaping the new regulatory landscape.

“This undertaking will take time, patience, and much hard work,” stated Commissioner Peirce.

“It will succeed only if the Task Force has input from a wide range of investors, industry participants, academics, and other interested parties.

We look forward to working hand-in-hand with the public to foster a regulatory environment that protects investors, facilitates capital formation, fosters market integrity, and supports innovation."

The task force will operate within existing legal frameworks set by Congress, whilst also looking at how these frameworks could be adjusted.

This announcement comes following former President Donald Trump's vocal support for the cryptocurrency industry.

Trump, who has positioned himself as an advocate for crypto, previously promised to bring about a more lenient regulatory environment for digital assets.

Under the tenure of former chair Gary Gensler, the SEC has focused on enforcement actions, leading some to criticize their approach.

The new task force plans to collaborate with other regulatory bodies, including the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, as well as state and international agencies.

Image: Shutterstock