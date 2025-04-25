April 25, 2025 1:59 AM 2 min read

Tesla's Robotaxi Rollout Gets Timely Boost: Trump Administration Announces Exemptions For Autonomous Driving Companies

by Badar Shaikh Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

The Trump administration has taken the first steps towards easing regulatory hurdles for U.S.-based autonomous driving companies.

What Happened: The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, or the NHTSA, announced it is updating regulations, which will allow domestic autonomous vehicle manufacturers to enjoy some exemptions to U.S. Auto Safety Standards previously reserved for imported vehicles, U.S. DOT Secretary Sean Duffy said in a video shared on X on Thursday.

The video also reiterated that NHTSA will continue to require automakers to report crashes involving self-driving systems, but it will remove "redundancies" and "streamline the process," which Duffy said will help innovation. The agency will share more information in the coming months.

Why It Matters: The change in regulation comes in as autonomous vehicles are evolving in the U.S. market, with companies like Alphabet Inc.'s GOOG GOOGL Waymo already at the forefront of the sector having logged more than 20 million autonomous miles and offering over 2 million paid robotaxi rides.

This regulatory change could also provide a boost to Elon Musk's Tesla Inc. TSLA as the EV giant also unveiled its autonomous ride-hailing services in a limited rollout in Austin and San Francisco. Musk also shared in the Q1 earnings call that ‘10 to 20' Model Ys will offer paid robotaxi rides in June this year.

Alphabet has Satisfactory scores on metrics like Momentum, Value, and Growth, and scores well on Quality. For more such insights, sign up for Benzinga Edge today!

Check out more of Benzinga's Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Read Next:

Photo: courtesy of Tesla.

GOOG Logo
GOOGAlphabet Inc
$168.957.12%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
48.20
Growth
64.49
Quality
87.79
Value
50.72
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
GOOGL Logo
GOOGLAlphabet Inc
$166.957.47%
TSLA Logo
TSLATesla Inc
$263.295.01%
Got Questions? Ask
Which autonomous vehicle companies will thrive now?
How will Tesla capitalize on regulatory changes?
What impact will this have on Waymo's growth trajectory?
Could electric vehicle stocks see a surge in demand?
Which startups might benefit from eased regulations?
How will the ride-hailing market evolve with new laws?
What are the implications for traditional automakers?
Which investors should be watching autonomous tech?
How will regulatory changes affect safety standards?
What potential partnerships could emerge in this sector?
Powered By
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
GovernmentNewsRegulationsTechGeneralAutonomous DrivingConsumer TechDonald Trumpelectric vehiclesmobility
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved