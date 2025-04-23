April 23, 2025 8:29 AM 3 min read

Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Give Their Take On 3 Tech Stocks With Over 4% Dividend Yields

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the information technology sector.

Opera Limited OPRA

  • Dividend Yield: 5.59%
  • Goldman Sachs analyst Eric Sheridan maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $26 to $22.5 on April 14, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 78%.
  • TD Cowen analyst Lance Vitanza maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $25 to $28 on Oct. 30, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.
  • Recent News: Opera will release its first quarter financial results before the market opens on Monday, April 28.
Skyworks Solutions, Inc. SWKS

  • Dividend Yield: 4.84%
  • Goldman Sachs analyst Toshiya Hari maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $92 to $70 on Feb. 6, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%.
  • Stifel analyst Ruben Roy downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold and slashed the price target from $105 to $62 on Feb. 6, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%.
  • Recent News: Skyworks Solutions will host a conference call with analysts to discuss its second quarter fiscal results on May 7.
Microchip Technology Incorporated MCHP

  • Dividend Yield: 4.52%
  • Truist Securities analyst William Stein maintained a Hold rating and cut the price target from $56 to $43 on April 21, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 81%.
  • Stifel analyst Tore Svanberg maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $80 to $60 on April 17, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.
  • Recent News: On March 24, Microchip Technology said the company's PolarFire SoC FPGAs achieved AEC-Q100 qualifications.
