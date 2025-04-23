Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Give Their Take On 3 Tech Stocks With Over 4% Dividend Yields

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Benzinga readers can review the latest analyst takes on their favorite stocks by visiting Analyst Stock Ratings page. Traders can sort through Benzinga's extensive database of analyst ratings, including by analyst accuracy.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the information technology sector.

Opera Limited OPRA

Dividend Yield: 5.59%

5.59% Goldman Sachs analyst Eric Sheridan maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $26 to $22.5 on April 14, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 78%.

analyst Eric Sheridan maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $26 to $22.5 on April 14, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 78%. TD Cowen analyst Lance Vitanza maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $25 to $28 on Oct. 30, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

analyst Lance Vitanza maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $25 to $28 on Oct. 30, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%. Recent News: Opera will release its first quarter financial results before the market opens on Monday, April 28.

Opera will release its first quarter financial results before the market opens on Monday, April 28. Benzinga Pro’s real-time newsfeed alerted to latest OPRA news.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. SWKS

Dividend Yield: 4.84%

4.84% Goldman Sachs analyst Toshiya Hari maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $92 to $70 on Feb. 6, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%.

analyst Toshiya Hari maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $92 to $70 on Feb. 6, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%. Stifel analyst Ruben Roy downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold and slashed the price target from $105 to $62 on Feb. 6, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%.

analyst Ruben Roy downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold and slashed the price target from $105 to $62 on Feb. 6, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%. Recent News: Skyworks Solutions will host a conference call with analysts to discuss its second quarter fiscal results on May 7.

Skyworks Solutions will host a conference call with analysts to discuss its second quarter fiscal results on May 7. Benzinga Pro's real-time newsfeed alerted to latest SWKS news

Microchip Technology Incorporated MCHP

Dividend Yield: 4.52%

4.52% Truist Securities analyst William Stein maintained a Hold rating and cut the price target from $56 to $43 on April 21, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 81%.

analyst William Stein maintained a Hold rating and cut the price target from $56 to $43 on April 21, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 81%. Stifel analyst Tore Svanberg maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $80 to $60 on April 17, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

analyst Tore Svanberg maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $80 to $60 on April 17, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%. Recent News: On March 24, Microchip Technology said the company's PolarFire SoC FPGAs achieved AEC-Q100 qualifications.

On March 24, Microchip Technology said the company's PolarFire SoC FPGAs achieved AEC-Q100 qualifications. Benzinga Pro’s real-time newsfeed alerted to latest MCHP news

Read More:

Photo via Shutterstock