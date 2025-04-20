DHL Says Its Suspending Global Shipments To US Valued More Than $800 As Customs Updates Cause Multi-Day Transit Delays

DHL has temporarily halted business-to-consumer shipments to the United States with a customs value exceeding $800. This suspension, effective Monday, April 21, 2025, is a response to recent changes in U.S. Customs regulations.

What Happened: DHL’s decision comes in the wake of updated U.S. Customs regulations that have caused considerable transit delays for shipments valued over $800, said the global logistics company in an update on its website.

These changes affect shipments originating from any location and apply solely to B2C shipments to private individuals in the U.S. Business-to-business shipments to U.S. companies are not affected by the suspension, although they may also face delays.

As of April 5, 2025, all shipments to the U.S. with a declared customs value exceeding $800 now require formal entry processing, a reduction from the previous $2,500 threshold. This adjustment has led to a surge in formal customs clearances, which DHL is actively managing. Despite efforts to scale operations, shipments over $800 may still experience multi-day delays.

DHL said it is working diligently to address these challenges and will provide updates as the situation evolves. The temporary suspension is a measure to manage the increased demand for formal customs processing.

See Also: Ex-Cellmate Says Epstein Was Offered Plea Deal for Information on Trump: ‘Give Them Something on Trump To Get Him Impeached’

Why It Matters: Recently, the Hong Kong Post announced a suspension of sea mail services to the U.S., citing “bullying” tariffs imposed by the United States.

The Trump administration recently increased tariffs on Chinese imports by up to 245%, intensifying the trade battle between the two nations. This has led to concerns about potential economic repercussions.

Furthermore, Jonathan Gray, president of Blackstone Inc., warned that the ongoing uncertainty surrounding Trump’s tariff policies could heighten the risk of a recession. The longer these global tariff uncertainties persist, the greater the potential for market disruption and unintended consequences throughout the financial system.

Photo Courtesy: Robin Guess On Shutterstock.com

Read Next:

Did You Know? Congress Is Making Huge Investments. Get Tips On What They Bought And Sold Ahead Of The 2024 Election With Our Easy-to-Use Tool