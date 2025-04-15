April 15, 2025 11:51 PM 1 min read

Hong Kong Post Operator Refuses To Collect Trump Tariffs, Calls US An Unreasonable Bully

Hong Kong Post announced on Wednesday it has suspended sea mail services for goods to the United States and will halt air mail services for items containing goods starting April 27, citing “bullying” U.S. tariffs.

The postal service warned Hong Kong residents they “should be prepared to pay exorbitant and unreasonable fees due to the U.S.’s unreasonable and bullying acts” when sending items to America, reported Reuters. Document-only postal items will not be affected by the suspension.

“The U.S. is unreasonable, bullying and imposing tariffs abusively. Hong Kong post will definitely not collect any so-called tariffs on behalf of the U.S.,” the agency stated.

The move comes after the U.S. government eliminated the “de minimis” exemption and increased tariffs on postal items from Hong Kong containing goods, effective May 2. Hong Kong has been subjected to the same tariffs as mainland China, according to U.S. government notices.

The former British colony, traditionally known as a free-trading hub, lost its special status under U.S. law following China’s implementation of a national security law in 2020, which significantly altered the territory’s autonomy and prompted increased U.S. economic restrictions.

Photo Courtesy Urbanscape on Shutterstock.com

