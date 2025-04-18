April 18, 2025 2:18 AM 2 min read

Shytoshi Kusama Introduces 'Karma' System To Assess Credibility Of Shiba Inu Users: 'We Deal With So Many Scams And Scammers'

Follow
Comments

Pseudonymous personality Shytoshi Kusama shared details about the upcoming “Karma” system, set to be used as a trust identifier for anyone interacting with the Shiba Inu SHIB/USD ecosystem.

What Happened: In an X post on Thursday, Kusama shared a recent podcast where they and Shadowhunter, a prominent developer within the ecosystem, discussed the mechanics and vision of the so-called Karma technology.

“As for me, Karma is something very crucial to our ecosystem. It’s going to be like an identity for trust,” Shadowhunter explained.

The developer said that Karma would assign a trust score to users based on their interactions with different products within the ecosystem, such as ShibaSwap and Metaverse. This score, he explained, would be tied to various aspects, primarily reflecting the credibility of users and their engagement with the platform.

“That trust score will be associated with a lot of things, but majorly shows how valued our users are,” Shadowhunter added.

The concept of Karma, as Kusama described, was intriguing because it introduces a trust system in a supposedly trustless environment of blockchains.

“But as we know, we deal with so many scams and scammers in the system. Having a trust-based system to help understand who you are dealing with is very important,” Kusama said.

Kusama likened the idea to the seller rating system that online marketplace eBay Inc. uses to assist customers.

“Overtime, it really helps you know who and what your likelihood of success will be,” the mysterious personality said. “I’m super excited to see it launch and see what the community would do with it.”

See Also: Solana Breaks Free From Bitcoin, Ethereum Lag After Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest Accumulates New SOL Staking ETF

Why It Matters:  Kusama announced their transition from the Shiba Inu lead visionary to the lead ambassador role, stating that the project requires more execution and communication than vision.

The real identity of Kusama has been a subject of significant interest within the cryptocurrency circle, and they disguise their true self with masks during public appearances.

The Shiba Inu project launched its 4th ecosystem tokenTREAT, earlier this year to further its founder Ryoshi's vision

Price Action: At the time of writing, SHIB was trading at $0.00001181, down 0.98% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.  Year-to-date, the token has plunged 43%.

Photo Courtesy: vlastas on Shutterstock.com

Read Next: 

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

SHIB/USD Logo
$SHIBShiba Inu
$0.0000120.51%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
56.70
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Got Questions? Ask
How will Karma system reshape user trust?
Which crypto exchanges might adopt similar systems?
What impact will trust scores have on SHIB's adoption?
Could Shiba Inu's ecosystem attract new investors?
How might scammers be impacted by this system?
Will ShibaSwap see increased activity post-launch?
What companies could benefit from blockchain trust technologies?
How will trust in cryptocurrency evolve with Karma?
Which DeFi platforms could integrate trust scoring?
What are the investment implications of Kusama's transition?
Powered By
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
CryptocurrencyNewsMarketsKarmaShadowhunterShiba InuShytoshi Kusama

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved