Shytoshi Kusama Introduces 'Karma' System To Assess Credibility Of Shiba Inu Users: 'We Deal With So Many Scams And Scammers'

Pseudonymous personality Shytoshi Kusama shared details about the upcoming “Karma” system, set to be used as a trust identifier for anyone interacting with the Shiba Inu SHIB/USD ecosystem.

What Happened: In an X post on Thursday, Kusama shared a recent podcast where they and Shadowhunter, a prominent developer within the ecosystem, discussed the mechanics and vision of the so-called Karma technology.

“As for me, Karma is something very crucial to our ecosystem. It’s going to be like an identity for trust,” Shadowhunter explained.

The developer said that Karma would assign a trust score to users based on their interactions with different products within the ecosystem, such as ShibaSwap and Metaverse. This score, he explained, would be tied to various aspects, primarily reflecting the credibility of users and their engagement with the platform.

“That trust score will be associated with a lot of things, but majorly shows how valued our users are,” Shadowhunter added.

KARMA…



Let's talk about it: 👇https://t.co/yRDX0RJM1W



👆👆👆First of many podcasts are coming your way as we continue pushing forward to release the operating system of the future. — Shytoshi Kusama™ (@ShytoshiKusama) April 17, 2025

The concept of Karma, as Kusama described, was intriguing because it introduces a trust system in a supposedly trustless environment of blockchains.

“But as we know, we deal with so many scams and scammers in the system. Having a trust-based system to help understand who you are dealing with is very important,” Kusama said.

Kusama likened the idea to the seller rating system that online marketplace eBay Inc. uses to assist customers.

“Overtime, it really helps you know who and what your likelihood of success will be,” the mysterious personality said. “I’m super excited to see it launch and see what the community would do with it.”

See Also: Solana Breaks Free From Bitcoin, Ethereum Lag After Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest Accumulates New SOL Staking ETF

Why It Matters: Kusama announced their transition from the Shiba Inu lead visionary to the lead ambassador role, stating that the project requires more execution and communication than vision.

The real identity of Kusama has been a subject of significant interest within the cryptocurrency circle, and they disguise their true self with masks during public appearances.

The Shiba Inu project launched its 4th ecosystem token, TREAT, earlier this year to further its founder Ryoshi's vision

Price Action: At the time of writing, SHIB was trading at $0.00001181, down 0.98% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Year-to-date, the token has plunged 43%.

Photo Courtesy: vlastas on Shutterstock.com

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.