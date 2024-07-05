Shiba Inu Lead Developer Shytoshi Kusama Appears In Japan In Batman-Like Avatar: 'Our Humble King BatBoshi'

Loading... Loading...

Shytoshi Kusama, the mysterious lead developer behind the Shiba Inu SHIB/USD project made a public appearance for the first time, although they masked their real self with what looked like a Batman-styled mask.

What Happened: Lucie, Shiba Inu's marketing lead, posted an image on X, showing Kusama in a customary bow to an attendee at the IVS Crypto 2024, Japan's largest cryptocurrency conference.