Shiba Inu Lead Developer Shytoshi Kusama Appears In Japan In Batman-Like Avatar: 'Our Humble King BatBoshi'

July 5, 2024 4:14 AM | 1 min read |
Loading...
Loading...

Shytoshi Kusama, the mysterious lead developer behind the Shiba Inu SHIB/USD project made a public appearance for the first time, although they masked their real self with what looked like a Batman-styled mask.

What Happened: Lucie, Shiba Inu's marketing lead, posted an image on X, showing Kusama in a customary bow to an attendee at the IVS Crypto 2024, Japan's largest cryptocurrency conference. 

Our humble king BatBoshi @ShytoshiKusama

Happy to see all the excitement of japanese community

I personally thank you to @riri_shibarmy who went above all provide with photo and video evidence. pic.twitter.com/anwKilFKQk

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Posted In: CryptocurrencyNewsMarketsIVS Crypto 2024MemeShiba InuShytoshi Kusama
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing

Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.

Join Now: Free!