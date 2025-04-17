April 17, 2025 6:57 AM 2 min read

Rivian Delivers Vehicles To HelloFresh In First Non-Amazon Deal After Ending Its Exclusive Partnership

by Badar Shaikh Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Comments

All-electric car maker Rivian Automotive Inc. RIVN has signed a deal with meal kit company HelloFresh SE HLFFF to add over 70 Rivian Vans to its fleet of commercial vehicles.

What Happened: In an official blog post released by Rivian on Wednesday, the company announced its deal with HelloFresh. The company shares how the deal will help HelloFresh save ‘200 tonnes' of Carbon.

As a result, over a quarter of HelloFresh's fleet is now fully electric, and the company has driven over 250,000 miles since the partnership began. Rivian says the partnership will result in HelloFresh deploying its Rivian fleet in over 14 markets.

Why It Matters: This is the first instance of Rivian supplying its fleet vehicles to other brands, after having ended its exclusive deal with Amazon.com Inc. AMZN. Amazon currently has over 20,000 Rivian fleet vehicles, out of the 100,000 it has ordered from the brand.

It’s worth noting that Rivian stocks fell over 3.53% on Wednesday after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell warned of higher inflation and slower growth due to the tariffs.

Analysts from Goldman Sachs have shared their concerns with the tariffs and have said they could hurt companies like Rivian amid declining demand and increasing costs. 

Rivian CEO and founder RJ Scaringe shared that the company's U.S.-centric supply chain could offer it an edge in the tariff uncertainty, but conceded that the company's aluminum and steel supply chain is ‘a mix.'

Rivian currently offers the R1T pickup truck and the R1S SUV in the U.S. market alongside its fleet vehicles. However, the company is gearing up to release cheaper models like the Rivian R2 and Rivian R3.

Price Action: RIVN currently trades for $11.49 on NASDAQ, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Check out more of Benzinga's Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link

Read Next:

Photo courtesy: Michael Berlfein / Shutterstock.com

AMZN Logo
AMZNAmazon.com Inc
$176.020.97%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
55.37
Growth
94.12
Quality
69.93
Value
49.51
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
HLFFF Logo
HLFFFHelloFresh SE
$8.70-%
RIVN Logo
RIVNRivian Automotive Inc
$11.550.52%
Got Questions? Ask
How will HelloFresh benefit from electric fleets?
Which logistics companies might adopt Rivian vans?
How could tariffs impact Rivian's pricing strategy?
What other meal kit services could switch to electric?
Will Rivian's U.S. supply chain attract more clients?
Which vehicle manufacturers may face challenges from Rivian?
What potential does Rivian have in commercial vehicle fleets?
How might investors react to Rivian's new partnerships?
Could Rivian's electric vans disrupt the food delivery industry?
What impact on carbon emissions could this partnership create?
Powered By
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
NewsTechGeneralConsumer Techelectric vehiclesmobility

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved