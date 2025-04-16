Netflix, Spotify, Charles Schwab And More On CNBC's 'Final Trades'

On CNBC's “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Joshua Brown of Ritholtz Wealth Management said Netflix, Inc. NFLX is a defensive tech.

Netflix shares settled higher Tuesday following reports that the entertainment giant plans to double its revenue by 2030. According to a Wall Street Journal report, Netflix shared ambitious new growth targets at its annual business review meeting last month, including plans to double its revenue by 2030. The streaming giant reported $39 billion in total revenue last year.

Shannon Saccocia of NB Private Wealth picked iShares MSCI EAFE ETF EFA.

Stephanie Link of Hightower named The Charles Schwab Corporation SCHW, saying cash deposits are improving.

On March 14, Charles Schwab said its core net new assets brought to the company by new and existing clients stood at $48.0 billion, up around 44% year-over-year. Transactional sweep cash increased by $4.7 billion to end February at $404.3 billion.

Joseph M. Terranova of Virtus Investment Partners picked Spotify Technology S.A. SPOT as his final trade.

On Tuesday, UBS analyst Batya Levi maintained Spotify with a Buy rating but lowered the price target from $690 to $680.

Netflix shares gained 4.8% to close at $976.28 on Tuesday.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF rose 0.9% during Tuesday's session.

Charles Schwab shares gained 0.4% to close at $77.19 on Tuesday.

Spotify gained 4.2% to settle at $572.39 during Tuesday's session.

