April 15, 2025 2:01 PM 2 min read

Microsoft To Back World's Largest CO2 Removal Project Worth About $800 Million

by Shivani Kumaresan Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Comments
Zinger Key Points

Microsoft Corp. MSFT has agreed to purchase 6.75 million metric tons of engineered carbon removals over the next 15 years through a new partnership with AtmosClear BR, LLC, a portfolio company of Fidelis.

The agreement represents the most substantial deal for permanent carbon removal ever signed.

The initiative leverages bioenergy with carbon capture and storage (BECCS) technology and is tied to a major carbon capture project planned for Louisiana.

“This contract with Microsoft marks a transformative moment for the high-quality, engineered carbon removal market,” said Fidelis CEO Daniel J. Shapiro.

Also Read: Nvidia To Build $500 Billion AI Infrastructure In US In the Next Four Years

AtmosClear intends to construct a BECCS facility at the Port of Greater Baton Rouge. The facility will generate clean energy by processing renewable materials such as sugarcane residue and forest trimmings.

The site is expected to sequester approximately 680,000 metric tons of biogenic carbon dioxide annually. The captured carbon will either be stored underground or repurposed into low-carbon fuel and feedstocks.

Construction is anticipated to begin in 2026, with commercial activity targeted for 2029. The project will funnel over $800 million in financing and is projected to produce around 600 construction roles and 75 permanent jobs.

“We are proud to work with Fidelis on this pathbreaking project, which will bring together science, engineering, and commercial innovations to offer a compelling model for carbon removal in the United States,” said Brian Marrs, senior director of Energy & Carbon Removal at Microsoft. 

It is also expected to revitalize forest management employment, which has been negatively affected by recent mill shutdowns in the area.

The deal supports Microsoft’s aim to be carbon-negative by 2030, reducing the company’s greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by more than half and removing the rest.

Price Action: MSFT shares traded higher by 0.26% at $388.80 in premarket at last check Tuesday.

Read Next: Goldman Sachs Cuts Outlook For These Hotel And Lodging Stocks As Potential Recession Looms

Photo: Shutterstock


MSFT Logo
MSFTMicrosoft Corp
$384.78-0.78%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
46.80
Growth
64.72
Quality
33.65
Value
13.80
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Got Questions? Ask
Which carbon capture companies will thrive with Microsoft?
How will renewable energy stocks react to this project?
What impact on construction firms can we expect?
Which biomass suppliers could benefit from this initiative?
How does this affect green technology investments?
Will local employment see a significant boost?
Which companies in Louisiana may gain from this agreement?
How might this shape forest management services?
What opportunities arise for environmental consultants?
How will MSFT's commitment influence tech sustainability trends?
Powered By

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
NewsGeneralAI GeneratedBriefs

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved