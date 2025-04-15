Trump 'Appreciates' Nayib Bukele For Accepting Deportees, El Salvador's President Refuses To Return Maryland Resident: 'I'm Not Going To Do It'

President Donald Trump met President Nayib Bukele of El Salvador at the White House on Monday, where they discussed the mistaken deportation of a Maryland resident to the Central American country and their prospective return.

What Happened: Trump thanked Bukele for accepting custody of individuals identified as criminals by the U.S. administration. “You are helping us out, and we appreciate it,” Trump stated, shaking hands with his El Salvadoran counterpart.

Trump heaped praise on Bukele, stating El Salvador has “one hell of a president.”

During the meeting, Trump was asked about the number of criminals he planned to deport to El Salvador, to which he replied, “As many as possible.”

See Also: XRP Price Today: SEC Deal Looms as XRP Outperforms Crypto Sell-Off

The interaction also witnessed media questions about Kilmar Abrego Garcia, who was deported to El Salvador due to an "administrative error." The Supreme Court backed a lower court ruling for officials to assist in the return of Garcia

Attorney General Pamela Bondi, who was present during the meeting, accused the man of staying illegally in the country and being a member of MS-13, a U.S.-designated terrorist organization. “That’s up to El Salvador if they want to return him. That’s not up to us.”

When Bukele was asked if he would facilitate Garcia’s return, he said, “Of course, I’m not going to do it. The question is preposterous. How can I smuggle a terrorist into the U.S.?

According to a report by The New York Times, Garcia enjoyed legal protection in the U.S. thanks to a "withholding from removal" order passed by a judge after his arrest in 2019. However, federal agents told him in March that his protected status had changed and deported him to El Salvador.

Why It Matters: The meeting follows a confirmation from the White House that Trump was considering legal possibilities to deport individuals who had committed "heinous, violent" crimes.

Bukele has already stated that he is prepared to imprison convicted criminals from the U.S. in his country. According to Amnesty International, El Salvador’s prison system is notorious for widespread human rights violations, violence, and overcrowding.

El Salvador has doubled down on Bitcoin BTC/USD ever since adopting the world’s largest digital currency as legal tender in 2021. The meeting, however, did not include any discussions about a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve or other cryptocurrency-related initiatives.

Photo Courtesy: Jonah Elkowitz on Shutterstock.com

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.