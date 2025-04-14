April 14, 2025 12:17 PM 2 min read

KKR Targets Backbone Of Global Trading With $3.1 Billion OSTTRA Acquisition

by Lekha Gupta Benzinga Editor
Follow
Comments
Zinger Key Points

KKR & Co. Inc. KKR shares are trading higher on Monday. S&P Global Inc. SPGI and CME Group Inc. CME inked a deal to sell OSTTRA to investment funds managed by KKR at a total enterprise value of $3.1 billion.

Formed in 2021 through a joint venture between CME and S&P Global, OSTTRA delivers essential post-trade services to the global financial industry.

OSTTRA supports the full trade lifecycle—enabling seamless connectivity and efficient workflows for banks, broker-dealers, asset managers, and other market participants across trade processing and optimization.

As equal partners in the joint venture, S&P Global and CME Group will split the proceeds from the sale equally.

Notably, KKR is acquiring OSTTRA primarily through its North American private equity platform.

Upon completion of the transaction, KKR intends to implement a broad-based equity ownership plan, allowing nearly all of OSTTRA's approximately 1,500 employees to share in the company's future growth.

The deal is expected to close in the second half of 2025, pending regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.

Guy Rowcliffe and John Stewart, co-CEOs of OSTTRA said, “With KKR’s support, we will further accelerate our strategic initiatives to enhance our market-leading post-trade solutions, drive innovation, and expand our global footprint.”

Last week, KKR secured a deal to acquire Swedish consumer health firm Karo Healthcare, which is expected to be valued at around 2.65 billion euros ($2.924 billion), including debt.

KKR plans to release first-quarter FY25 results on May 1, 2025.

Investors can gain exposure to KKR via FM Focus Equity ETF FMCX and EA Series Trust WHITEWOLF Publicly Listed Private Equity ETF LBO.

Price Action: KKR shares are up 1.25% at $102.71 at last check Monday.

Read Next:  

Photo: Shutterstock

KKR Logo
KKRKKR & Co Inc
$102.501.04%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
43.70
Growth
91.33
Quality
-
Value
6.41
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
CME Logo
CMECME Group Inc
$264.411.10%
FMCX Logo
FMCXFM Focus Equity ETF
$28.54-%
LBO Logo
LBOEA Series Trust WHITEWOLF Publicly Listed Private Equity ETF
$27.591.17%
SPGI Logo
SPGIS&P Global Inc
$470.021.05%
Got Questions? Ask
Which financial firms might benefit from OSTTRA's efficiency?
How will KKR's acquisition impact its stock performance?
What sectors are influenced by post-trade services growth?
Who are the potential competitors to OSTTRA in the market?
Which investment funds may target KKR post-acquisition?
How might banks and broker-dealers react to OSTTRA's innovations?
What opportunities arise from KKR's employee ownership plan?
Will regulatory approvals affect KKR's growth strategy?
How could global trade dynamics shift with OSTTRA's enhancements?
Which ETFs should investors consider for exposure to KKR?
Powered By

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
EquitiesLarge CapM&ANewsTop StoriesMoversAI GeneratedBriefswhy it's moving

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved