KKR Targets Backbone Of Global Trading With $3.1 Billion OSTTRA Acquisition

KKR & Co. Inc. KKR shares are trading higher on Monday. S&P Global Inc. SPGI and CME Group Inc. CME inked a deal to sell OSTTRA to investment funds managed by KKR at a total enterprise value of $3.1 billion.

Formed in 2021 through a joint venture between CME and S&P Global, OSTTRA delivers essential post-trade services to the global financial industry.

OSTTRA supports the full trade lifecycle—enabling seamless connectivity and efficient workflows for banks, broker-dealers, asset managers, and other market participants across trade processing and optimization.

As equal partners in the joint venture, S&P Global and CME Group will split the proceeds from the sale equally.

Notably, KKR is acquiring OSTTRA primarily through its North American private equity platform.

Upon completion of the transaction, KKR intends to implement a broad-based equity ownership plan, allowing nearly all of OSTTRA's approximately 1,500 employees to share in the company's future growth.

The deal is expected to close in the second half of 2025, pending regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.

Guy Rowcliffe and John Stewart, co-CEOs of OSTTRA said, “With KKR’s support, we will further accelerate our strategic initiatives to enhance our market-leading post-trade solutions, drive innovation, and expand our global footprint.”

Last week, KKR secured a deal to acquire Swedish consumer health firm Karo Healthcare, which is expected to be valued at around 2.65 billion euros ($2.924 billion), including debt.

KKR plans to release first-quarter FY25 results on May 1, 2025.

Investors can gain exposure to KKR via FM Focus Equity ETF FMCX and EA Series Trust WHITEWOLF Publicly Listed Private Equity ETF LBO.

Price Action: KKR shares are up 1.25% at $102.71 at last check Monday.

Photo: Shutterstock