Dogecoin, XRP Pumped In Last Week's Rebound But This Under-The-Radar Token Was The Real Head-Turner With A 134% Rally

The cryptocurrency market charted an impressive recovery last week, aided by some relief from President Donald Trump’s tariff measures.

What happened: Onyxcoin, the governance and utility token of the Web3 protocol Onyx, surged 134% to last week's biggest gainers list.

The spike came after Binance announced the listing of the coin's futures contract on Friday. Year-to-date, Onyxcoin has soared a whopping 725%, making it the second most successful cryptocurrency in 2025.

Fartcoin pumped 88%, marking its second straight week of gains. The Solana SOL/USD-based meme coin has been on a tear this month, surging over 60%.

Interestingly, the rally occurred despite intense uncertainty surrounding Trump's tariff policies.

Cryptocurrency Gains +/- Price Onyxcoin (XCN) +134.03% $0.01938 Fartcoin (FARTCOIN) +88.29% $0.847 JasmyCoin (JASMY) +75.04% $0.01572

JasmyCoin, the utility token of the Jasmy platform, jumped 75% to bag the third spot. The Ethereum ETH/USD-based cryptocurrency, which focuses on decentralized data management and control for users, reversed the downsides from the previous week.

See Also: Another Crypto Firm Set To Go Public: Galaxy Digital Foresees Nasdaq Listing Soon After SEC Approves Delaware Move

Market heavyweights Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD ended last week on a high note, up 10.57% and 6.51%, respectively.

Large-cap altcoins such as XRP XRP/USD, Solana SOL/USD, and Cardano ADA/USD notched double-digit gains of 20%, 31%, and 18%, respectively.

Similarly, Dogecoin DOGE/USD and Shiba Inu SHIB/USD rose 18.58% and 12.37%, respectively, as the bullish resurgence impacted the meme coin sector as well.

Overall, the total cryptocurrency market capitalization expanded 9.38% over the week to $2.68 trillion.

The recovery followed a 90-day pause on tariffs on goods imported into the U.S. Additionally, Trump exempted consumer electronics and semiconductors, including those from China, from reciprocal tariffs.

Photo by Avi Rozen on Shutterstock

Read Next: