China's Retaliatory Tariff Hike Escalates Trade War, Gold Soars, Dollar Hits Two-Year Low - Global Markets Today While US Slept

- Gold traded higher by 2.00% at $3,241.60, Silver was up 2.01% to $31.380, and Copper rose 2.62% to $4.4500.
- The U.S. Dollar Index declined 1.60% to 99.23, USD/JPY was down 1.51% to 142.32, and USD/AUD slid 1.20% to 1.6050.
On Thursday, April 10, U.S. markets closed lower as renewed fears over President Trump’s escalating trade war with China erased much of the previous day’s historic rally.
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq had surged following a 90-day tariff reprieve, but investor uncertainty quickly returned. Meanwhile, inflation eased in March, nearing the Fed’s 2% target, though the central bank’s path forward remains uncertain amid ongoing trade tensions with both China and Europe.
In economic data, Consumer inflation slowed to 2.4% year-over-year, down from 2.8% in February and below expectations of 2.6%—marking the lowest reading since September 2024. On a monthly basis, the Consumer Price Index fell 0.1%, the first decline since May 2020.
Most S&P 500 sectors ended lower, led by sharp losses in energy, technology, and communication services. However, consumer staples outperformed, closing in positive territory.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 2.50% to 39,593.66, the S&P 500 fell 3.46% to 5,268.05, and the Nasdaq Composite declined 4.31% to close at 16,387.31.
Asia Markets Today
- On Friday, Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 2.96% to close at 33,584.50, led by losses in the Paper & Pulp, Transport and Communication sectors.
- Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was down 0.82% and closed at 7,646.50, led by losses in the Healthcare, Utilities and Energy sectors.
- India’s Nifty 50 was up 1.89% at 22,822.35, and Nifty 500 rose 1.94% at 20,749.50.
- China’s Shanghai Composite rose 0.45% to 3,238.23, and Shanghai Shenzhen CSI 300 increased 0.41% to 3,750.52.
- Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index gained 1.26% to 20,943.00.
- China raised tariffs on U.S. goods to 125%, escalating its trade war with Washington after Trump’s 145% hike. Beijing condemned the move as unilateral bullying.
Eurozone at 05:45 AM ET
- The European STOXX 50 was down 1.23%.
- Germany’s DAX declined 1.68%.
- France’s CAC 40 fell 0.96%.
- U.K.’s FTSE 100 index traded lower by 0.16%.
Commodities at 05:45 AM ET
- Crude Oil WTI was trading higher by 0.27% at $60.23/bbl, and Brent was up 0.19% at $63.46/bbl.
- Natural Gas fell 0.65% to $3.691.
- Gold was trading higher by 2.00% at $3,241.60, Silver was up 2.01% to $31.380, and Copper rose 2.62% to $4.4500.
- Gold recorded a new high as mining stocks continued their post-inauguration rally amid escalating U.S.-China trade tensions.
U.S. Futures at 05:45 AM ET
- Dow futures were down 0.17%, S&P 500 futures declined 0.06%, and Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.39%.
- U.S. stock futures fell as China hiked tariffs to 125%, escalating trade tensions. Markets fear global recession, with investors rattled by supply chain risks and economic fallout from the intensifying conflict.
Forex at 05:45 AM ET
- The U.S. Dollar Index declined 1.60% to 99.23, USD/JPY was down 1.51% to 142.32, and USD/AUD slid 1.20% to 1.6050.
- The U.S. dollar sank to a near two-year low as trade tensions escalated and confidence in U.S. assets eroded. Investors flocked to the euro, Swiss franc, and British pound instead.
Photo via Shutterstock
