BlackRock Gears Up For Q1 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

BlackRock, Inc BLK will release its first-quarter financial results before the opening bell on Friday, April 11.

Analysts expect the company to report quarterly earnings at $10.21 per share, up from $9.81 per share in the year-ago period. BlackRock projects quarterly revenue of $5.31 billion, compared to $4.73 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

BlackRock recently broadened its fixed-income lineup with two new target maturity ETFs. The iShares iBonds Dec 2035 Term Corporate ETF IBCA and the iShares iBonds Oct 2035 Term TIPS ETF IBIL blend the features of conventional bonds with the convenience of stock-like trading.

BlackRock shares fell 4.3% to close at $858.78 on Thursday.

Barclays analyst Benjamin Budish maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $1,210 to $950 on April 7, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

B of A Securities analyst Craig Siegenthaler maintained a Buy rating and lowered the price target from $1,196 to $1,178 on April 3, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

UBS analyst Brennan Hawken maintained a Neutral rating and increased the price target from $1,017 to $1,045 on Jan. 21, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

Citigroup analyst William Katz maintained a Buy rating and increased the price target from $1,150 to $1,200 on Dec. 23, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

Goldman Sachs analyst Alexander Blostein maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $960 to $1,040 on Oct. 3, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

