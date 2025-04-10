April 10, 2025 10:12 PM 2 min read

Cathie Wood's Thursday Plays: Healthcare AI And Crypto — Ark Scoops Up Tempus AI and Coinbase Stock Amid Trump Tariff Crash

by Shivdeep Dhaliwal Benzinga Editor
Follow
Comments

On Thursday, Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest made notable trades, prominently featuring Tempus AI Inc TEM and Coinbase Global Inc COIN. The trades came as Wall Street reversed Wednesday's rally with a sharp selloff, as cooling inflation and hopes for Fed cuts were overshadowed by economic uncertainty and a 145% China tariff announcement by the Trump administration.

The Tempus AI Trade

Ark Invest’s flagship fund, the ARK Innovation ETF ARKK, acquired 48,909 shares of Tempus AI Inc. TEM, valued at approximately $1.97 million based on the closing price of $40.29.

Tempus AI has been gaining attention for its advancements in AI-driven healthcare solutions. Ark has been trading shares of the company actively. Last week, it scooped up stock worth $1.74 million.

The Coinbase Trade

In another significant move, ARKK purchased 11,849 shares of Coinbase Global IncCOIN, amounting to approximately $2.01 million based on the closing price of $169.62. This acquisition comes at a time when the regulatory landscape for cryptocurrency trading in the U.S. is evolving, potentially making crypto leverage trading more accessible to retail investors.

Coinbase, a leading cryptocurrency exchange, has announced plans to introduce a first-of-its-kind perpetual-style product in the U.S. and is also reportedly in talks to acquire crypto derivatives exchange Deribit

Other Key Trades:

  • ARKK bought 135,247 shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM).
  • ARKG sold 33,500 shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc. (RPTX).
  • ARKK acquired 191,500 shares of 10X Genomics Inc. (TXG).

How does Coinbase rank against other crypto picks? Find out with Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings.

Image via Shutterstock

Read Next: 

This story was generated using Benzinga Neuro and edited by Shivdeep Dhaliwal

ARKK Logo
ARKKARK Innovation ETF
$44.02-6.84%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
-
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
COIN Logo
COINCoinbase Global Inc
$168.10-5.08%
TEM Logo
TEMTempus AI Inc
$40.27-8.04%
Got Questions? Ask
Which healthcare AI stocks could see gains?
How will Tempus AI capitalize on tariffs?
What impact will Trump's tariffs have on tech stocks?
Are there investment opportunities in crypto due to Coinbase?
Which cryptocurrency exchanges might benefit from regulation changes?
How is Coinbase positioned against its competitors?
What companies are ready for AI healthcare solutions growth?
How might Beam Therapeutics Inc react to this market shift?
Which stocks are undervalued amid market uncertainty?
Could crypto derivatives change trading for retail investors?
Powered By
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
EquitiesNewsMarketsETFsARK InvestARK Invest ETFsArk Invest ManagementCathie WoodCoinbaseShivdeep Dhaliwal

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved