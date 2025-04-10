April 10, 2025 9:29 AM 1 min read

Penny Stock ReShape To Distribute FDA-Cleared Neuromuscular Device In US

by Vandana Singh Benzinga Editor
ReShape Lifesciences RSLS on Wednesday signed an agreement with Haifa, Israel-based Motion Informatics to exclusively import and distribute their neuromuscular rehabilitation devices in the U.S.

The flagship product, the Stimel-03, was showcased at the American Occupational Therapy Association 2025 Annual Conference and Expo.

“The signing of this agreement with Motion Informatics marks a significant milestone for ReShape as we expand and diversify into rehabilitation technology,” ReShape CEO Paul F. Hickey said.

Also Read: Redwire Joins ispace Tech In Pursuit Of NASA's $2.6 Billion Lunar Economy Mission

Stimel-03 is FDA-cleared and commercially available. It’s a single, patient-responsive platform that helps patients recover from stroke, injury, or surgery.

“This partnership accelerates Motion Informatics’ U.S. market strategy by combining ReShape Lifesciences’ commercial reach with our differentiated rehabilitation technologies,” added Gary Sagiv, CEO of Motion Informatics.

On Monday, ReShape Lifesciences announced 2024 revenue of $8 million, a contraction of 7.7%, or $700,000, compared to the same period in 2023.

The primary reason for the decrease is due to the introduction of GLP-1 pharmaceuticals within the U.S.

With the introduction of Lap-Band 2.0, the company experienced a slight growth in units sold of 6.5%.

However, sales of the Lap-Band accessories units decreased by 26.4% within the U.S.

Worldwide sales of Lap-Band units decreased by 8.5%, and accessories decreased by 25.9%. The company increased the price of Lap-Band systems, including accessories, which helped revenues not decrease at the same ratio as the decline in unit sales.

Price Action: ReShapestock is up 80.1% at $0.62 during the premarket session at the last check Thursday.

