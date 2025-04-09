KKR Outbids Competitors To Secure $2.9 Billion Karo Healthcare Takeover

Zinger Key Points
- KKR has agreed to acquire Karo Healthcare for approximately 2.65 billion euros, a deal that includes the assumption of debt.
- The acquisition, expected to close in the coming months pending regulatory approval, would bolster KKR's investment portfolio in the Europea
KKR & Co. Inc. KKR has secured a deal to acquire Swedish consumer health firm Karo Healthcare.
The transaction is subject to customary regulatory conditions and approvals and is expected to close in the coming months, per a statement.
"We engaged the full capabilities of our firm to deliver this transaction during a period of market disruption and we look forward to supporting Karo's growth as a value-enhancing strategic partner," said Hans Arstad, Managing Director at KKR.
The transaction, expected to be valued at approximately 2.65 billion euros ($2.924 billion) including debt, would see KKR beat out rival bidder PAI Partners to secure the company behind popular over-the-counter brands like E45 and Lamisil, Financial Times reports.
Karo Healthcare, headquartered in Stockholm, has expanded significantly under the ownership of EQT, which took the firm private in 2022 at a valuation of 1.4 billion euros.
EQT initially took a majority stake in Karo back in 2019 when the business was still listed, Financial Times adds.
The acquisition underscores KKR's confidence in healthcare-focused investments even as overall merger activity has slowed due to uncertain interest rate policy and fluctuating debt markets.
The buyout is poised to provide a strong return for EQT, following a series of brand acquisitions Karo made in recent years.
Under EQT's stewardship, Karo spent £200 million in 2021 to acquire the E45 skincare line from Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc RBGLY, and in 2023 it purchased Lamisil from Haleon Plc HLN for £235 million. The company currently markets over 100 products across 90 countries, with a portfolio that includes Nutravita, Alpha Foods, and Remescar. Karo employs about 400 people globally.
This deal would further KKR's extensive footprint in the European healthcare sector.
The firm, which manages $668 billion in assets, has recently invested in U.K.-based Clinisupplies and Swiss peptide manufacturer Biosynth, among others.
According to Benzinga Pro, KKR stock has lost over 5% in the past year. Investors can gain exposure to the stock via FM Focus Equity ETF FMCX.
Price Action: KKR shares closed higher by 16.90% to $110.46 on Wednesday.
