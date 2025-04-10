Meta Platforms, UnitedHealth Group And More: CNBC's 'Final Trades'

On CNBC's “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Stephen L. Weiss of Short Hills Capital Partners said Meta Platforms, Inc. META is selling at a discount to the market, which it should never do. So, the growth is still there, he added.

On Wednesday, Keybanc analyst Jason Celino maintained Meta with an Overweight rating and lowered the price target from $710 to $645, while B of A Securities analyst Justin Post maintained a Buy on the stock and cut the price target from $765 to $640.

Kari Firestone of Aureus Asset Management picked UnitedHealth Group Incorporated UNH, which has been in its own bear market. She noted that the stock is now starting to improve and is not affected by tariffs.

Supporting her view, Mizuho analyst Ann Hynes, on Wednesday, maintained UnitedHealth Group with an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $600 to $650.

Bryn Talkington of Requisite Capital Management also picked Meta.

Joseph M. Terranova of Virtus Investment Partners suggested buying some calls in Invesco QQQ Trust QQQ in case they bounce.

Price Action:

Meta shares gained 14.8% to close at $585.77 on Wednesday.

UnitedHealth shares rose 4.6% to close at $578.50 during Wednesday's session.

Invesco QQQ Trust jumped 12% during Wednesday's session.

Photo: Shutterstock