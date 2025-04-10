April 10, 2025 12:21 AM 2 min read

Dogecoin, Shiba Inu Power 10% After Trump Pauses Tariffs But This Meme Coin Is The Real Winner Today

Follow
Comments

A wave of green swept across the meme coin market on Wednesday as President Donald Trump's 90-day reciprocal tariff pause sent top tokens in the sector soaring.

What happened: Solana SOL/USD-based Fartcoin spearheaded the rally, pumping over 40% in the last 24 hours. The token, with over $700 million in market capitalization, was also the biggest gainer in the entire cryptocurrency market.

With the latest increase, FARTCOIN’s monthly gains have increased to 221%, well above heavyweights of the space.

Dog-themed coins have also surged, with Bonk and dogwifhat up more than 13% in the last 24 hours.

CryptocurrencyGains +/-Price (Recorded at 11:15 p.m. ET)
Fartcoin (FARTCOIN)+40.37%$0.7122
Bonk BONK/USD+13.98%$0.00001073
Dogwifhat WIF/USD+13.39%$0.3627
Pepe PEPE/USD+11.39%$0.000006666

See Also: Another Crypto Firm Set To Go Public: Galaxy Digital Foresees Nasdaq Listing Soon After SEC Approves Delaware Move

Ethereum ETH/USD-based Pepe joined in the rally, logging double-digit gains of over 11%. Blue-chip meme coins Dogecoin DOGE/USD and Shiba Inu SHIB/USD lifted over 10%.

Dogecoin’s sentiment was also bolstered by the launch of an exchange-traded product tied to the memecoin. The ETP, launched by 21Shares, was listed on Swiss exchanges.

The total meme coin market capitalization jumped nearly 11% to $43.64 billion, with around $3.70 billion added in the last 24 hours. The total trading volume zoomed over $7 billion.

The recovery followed President Donald Trump’s surprise announcement of a 90-day pause on tariffs for countries that have not retaliated against U.S. trade measures, bringing some relief to the battered cryptocurrency market

Photo by CMP_NZ on Shutterstock

Read Next: 

SOL Logo
SOLEmeren Group Ltd
$1.384.55%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
14.91
Growth
9.55
Quality
-
Value
80.37
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
BONK/USD Logo
$BONKBonk
$0.000011-2.25%
DOGE/USD Logo
$DOGEDogecoin
$0.1565-2.33%
ETH/USD Logo
$ETHEthereum
$1621.98-2.83%
PEPE/USD Logo
$PEPEPepe
$0.000007-2.73%
SHIB/USD Logo
$SHIBShiba Inu
$0.000012-0.08%
SOL/USD Logo
$SOLSolana
$115.98-2.57%
WIF/USD Logo
$WIFdogwifhat
$0.3690-0.65%
Got Questions? Ask
Which meme coins are set for further growth?
How will Fartcoin's surge impact investors?
Who benefits most from Dogecoin's ETP launch?
What’s driving Shiba Inu gains in current market?
Which cryptocurrency exchanges could see increased volumes?
How could tariff pauses affect the broader crypto market?
What implications does Trump's announcement have on altcoins?
Which ETFs might benefit from meme coin popularity?
How are investors reacting to the meme coin surge?
What opportunities exist in upcoming crypto listings?
Powered By
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
CryptocurrencyNewsMarketsMoversTrading IdeasMemeCoins

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved