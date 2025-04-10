Dogecoin, Shiba Inu Power 10% After Trump Pauses Tariffs But This Meme Coin Is The Real Winner Today

A wave of green swept across the meme coin market on Wednesday as President Donald Trump's 90-day reciprocal tariff pause sent top tokens in the sector soaring.
What happened: Solana SOL/USD-based Fartcoin spearheaded the rally, pumping over 40% in the last 24 hours. The token, with over $700 million in market capitalization, was also the biggest gainer in the entire cryptocurrency market.
With the latest increase, FARTCOIN’s monthly gains have increased to 221%, well above heavyweights of the space.
Dog-themed coins have also surged, with Bonk and dogwifhat up more than 13% in the last 24 hours.
|Cryptocurrency
|Gains +/-
|Price (Recorded at 11:15 p.m. ET)
|Fartcoin (FARTCOIN)
|+40.37%
|$0.7122
|Bonk BONK/USD
|+13.98%
|$0.00001073
|Dogwifhat WIF/USD
|+13.39%
|$0.3627
|Pepe PEPE/USD
|+11.39%
|$0.000006666
Ethereum ETH/USD-based Pepe joined in the rally, logging double-digit gains of over 11%. Blue-chip meme coins Dogecoin DOGE/USD and Shiba Inu SHIB/USD lifted over 10%.
Dogecoin’s sentiment was also bolstered by the launch of an exchange-traded product tied to the memecoin. The ETP, launched by 21Shares, was listed on Swiss exchanges.
The total meme coin market capitalization jumped nearly 11% to $43.64 billion, with around $3.70 billion added in the last 24 hours. The total trading volume zoomed over $7 billion.
The recovery followed President Donald Trump’s surprise announcement of a 90-day pause on tariffs for countries that have not retaliated against U.S. trade measures, bringing some relief to the battered cryptocurrency market
Photo by CMP_NZ on Shutterstock
