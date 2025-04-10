Dogecoin, Shiba Inu Power 10% After Trump Pauses Tariffs But This Meme Coin Is The Real Winner Today

A wave of green swept across the meme coin market on Wednesday as President Donald Trump's 90-day reciprocal tariff pause sent top tokens in the sector soaring.

What happened: Solana SOL/USD-based Fartcoin spearheaded the rally, pumping over 40% in the last 24 hours. The token, with over $700 million in market capitalization, was also the biggest gainer in the entire cryptocurrency market.

With the latest increase, FARTCOIN’s monthly gains have increased to 221%, well above heavyweights of the space.

Dog-themed coins have also surged, with Bonk and dogwifhat up more than 13% in the last 24 hours.

Cryptocurrency Gains +/- Price (Recorded at 11:15 p.m. ET) Fartcoin (FARTCOIN) +40.37% $0.7122 Bonk BONK/USD +13.98% $0.00001073 Dogwifhat WIF/USD +13.39% $0.3627 Pepe PEPE/USD +11.39% $0.000006666

Ethereum ETH/USD-based Pepe joined in the rally, logging double-digit gains of over 11%. Blue-chip meme coins Dogecoin DOGE/USD and Shiba Inu SHIB/USD lifted over 10%.

Dogecoin’s sentiment was also bolstered by the launch of an exchange-traded product tied to the memecoin. The ETP, launched by 21Shares, was listed on Swiss exchanges.

The total meme coin market capitalization jumped nearly 11% to $43.64 billion, with around $3.70 billion added in the last 24 hours. The total trading volume zoomed over $7 billion.

The recovery followed President Donald Trump’s surprise announcement of a 90-day pause on tariffs for countries that have not retaliated against U.S. trade measures, bringing some relief to the battered cryptocurrency market

Photo by CMP_NZ on Shutterstock

