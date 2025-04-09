Mark Cuban Once Pitched Bitcoin As A Hedge Against Economic Turmoil—No Surprises The 'Shark' Still Finds BTC A Better Buy Amid Tariff Woes

Mark Cuban, an early Bitcoin BTC/USD investor and proponent of its safe haven narrative, continued to put his weight behind the apex cryptocurrency amid ongoing trade war-induced economic fears.

What happened: In a December interview, the billionaire investor and television personality endorsed Bitcoin as a "better version of gold."

Cuban emphasized that, in addition to matching gold’s effectiveness as a hedge against economic downturns, Bitcoin is “easier” to buy and sell and move internationally.

These remarks were made at a time when Bitcoin was on the rise, having recently breached the historic $100,000 milestone for the first time in history.

Fast forward to April 2025, and the scenario has turned on its head. Bitcoin has plunged below $76,000, down over 30% from its all-time highs. The sell-offs have followed President Donald Trump's sweeping tariff moves, birthing economic uncertainty and recession concerns.

However, the "Shark" remains steadfast in his Bitcoin advocacy. During an X conversation on the state of markets and investments last week, Cuban deemed Bitcoin "a better buy" in the present scenario.

Notably, the conversation began when Cuban stated that, given the pressures, firms would resort to stock buybacks because it was the only “certain investment” available to them.

Is there any doubt that the first dollar out the door from companies will be to buy back their stock ?

It's the only certain investment available to them. — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) April 5, 2025

But when an X user responded with the comment "Bullish,” Cuban said that BTC could be a better option, potentially suggesting that firms may benefit from hoarding Bitcoin.

You will eventually be right. But btc is probably a better buy right now. — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) April 5, 2025

Cuban has put his money where his mouth is. He earlier revealed owning “a lot” of Bitcoin and hoped that the price would rise.

Interestingly, Cuban’s optimism contradicted JPMorgan analysts’ recent note that investor confidence was shifting away from Bitcoin toward gold.

Price Action: At the time of writing, Bitcoin was exchanging hands at $75,520.89, down 5.60% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Year-to-date, the cryptocurrency was down 19.20%.

