Bitcoin 11% Away From Falling Below Strategy's Average Buying Price, But Michael Saylor's Confidence In Apex Crypto Remains Intact

Strategy Inc. MSTR risked incurring unrealized losses on its Bitcoin BTC/USD purchases, yet co-founder Michael Saylor remains bullish on the apex cryptocurrency.

What Happened: Strategy has acquired a total of 528,185 BTCs at an average cost price of $67,458, according to a Tuesday X post by blockchain analytics firm Arkham. The total market value of its stockpile was $40.16 billion, marking a 13% floating profit.

However, Bitcoin was trading at a little over $76,000 as of this writing, meaning that an 11% downside move could flip the firm’s unrealized gains into unrealized losses.

SAYLOR BOUGHT 528,185 $BTC FOR $35.63 BILLION USD



HIS AVERAGE PRICE IS $67,458



WE ARE 13% AWAY FROM SAYLOR'S AVERAGE PRICE pic.twitter.com/7NHYWxR5mP — Arkham (@arkham) April 8, 2025

Why It Matters: Strategy, the world’s largest corporate Bitcoin holder, has seen its stockpile surge 133% over the last three quarters, driven by the leading cryptocurrency’s bullish flip.

However, the company made a rare pause last week, disclosing that no additional Bitcoin was purchased between March 31 and April 4, owing to a lack of interest in its equity issuance program. It also reported nearly $6 billion in unrealized losses for the first quarter of 2025.

Strategy has indicated that if it fails to secure equity and debt financing on time, it may have to sell Bitcoin to pay its financial obligations, and that too at a price lower than the cost basis. Though a usual disclaimer, it contrasted sharply with Saylor’s “Never sell your Bitcoin” narrative.

Meanwhile, despite the ongoing slump, the Strategy co-founder maintained his bullish view on the top cryptocurrency, deeming it “digital gold.”

Bitcoin is Digital Gold pic.twitter.com/FkE0Ynm8KC — Michael Saylor (@saylor) April 8, 2025

Price Action: At the time of writing, Bitcoin was exchanging hands at $76,048, down 5.61% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Shares of Strategy fell 3.13% in after-hours trading after closing 11.3% lower at $237.95 during Tuesday’s regular trading session.

