Amazon And Google Backed Anthropic Plans Major EU Hiring Drive, Names New EMEA Chief

AI company Anthropic, which is backed by Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN and Alphabet Inc.'s GOOGL GOOG Google is deepening its commitment to Europe with a new executive appointment and a wave of job openings across the region.

The AI safety and research firm has named Guillaume Princen as Head of EMEA, marking a strategic move to accelerate its European expansion efforts.

Princen brings a solid track record of scaling tech companies internationally. He was the first overseas hire at Stripe Inc. STRIP, where he spearheaded the company's European growth over a seven-year period.

Also Read: Nvidia, Applied Materials Back Digital Engineering Startup In $115M Round

Later, he was CEO of Mooncard, a financial technology startup. His career also includes roles in engineering, consulting at McKinsey & Company, and advising European tech ventures.

"EMEA has been central to our vision from the beginning. Since launching Claude in Europe last year, we've seen rapid organic growth amongst businesses and consumers alike, confirming the region's strategic importance to Anthropic's future," said President and co-founder of Anthropic, Daniela Amodei.

"We've long planned to deepen our investment here, and finding the right leadership in Guillaume was the critical piece that allowed us to move forward with the thoughtful expansion we envision."

Anthropic plans to add more than 100 new positions in 2025, with roles spread across sales, engineering, research, and business operations. These jobs will primarily be based in the company's existing offices in Dublin and London.

"Our expansion across Europe and the UK comes at a critical moment when businesses need advanced AI capabilities that also prioritize security and privacy," said Head of EMEA at Anthropic, Guillaume Princen.

"European organizations are increasingly choosing Claude for its intelligence, speed, and industry-leading coding abilities, while consumers—particularly the tastemakers—are drawn to its certain je ne sais quoi in conversation and thoughtful design. To meet this remarkable demand, we're creating over 100 new roles this year dedicated to supporting our growing European customer base and ensuring our approach to responsible AI development continues to align with the region's high expectations."

Anthropic's Claude 3.7 Sonnet offers enhanced coding and web development features, along with an extended thinking mode for complex tasks.

Claude chatbot now features internet search capabilities, matching rivals like OpenAI's ChatGPT, Google's Gemini, and Mistral's Le Chat.

Earlier this year, Anthropic opened a boutique research facility in Zurich. Led by AI scientist Neil Houlsby, the facility adds to Anthropic's growing European presence.

In early March, Anthropic raised $3.5 billion in a Series E funding round, bringing its valuation to $61.5 billion.

Read Next:

Image via Shutterstock