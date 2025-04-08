Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp Walgreens Price Expectations Ahead Of Q2 Earnings

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. WBA will release earnings results for the second quarter, before the opening bell on Tuesday, April 8.

Analysts expect the company to report quarterly earnings at 53 cents per share, down from $1.2 per share in the year-ago period. According to data from Benzinga Pro, Walgreens projects quarterly revenue at $38.0 billion, compared to $37.05 billion a year earlier.

On March 6, Walgreens Boots Alliance entered an agreement to be acquired by private equity firm Sycamore Partners.

Walgreens shares gained 0.3% to close at $10.71 on Monday.

Deutsche Bank analyst George Hill downgraded the stock from Hold to Sell and cut the price target from $11 to $9 on Feb. 28, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%.

Truist Securities analyst David Macdonald maintained a Hold rating and lowered the price target from $13 to $12 on Jan. 31, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

RBC Capital analyst Ben Hendrix maintained a Sector Perform rating and raised the price target from $9 to $12 on Jan. 15, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%.

B of A Securities analyst Allen Lutz maintained an Underperform rating and boosted the price target from $7.5 to $8.5 on Jan. 13, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%.

UBS analyst Kevin Caliendo maintained a Neutral rating and increased the price target from $9 to $10 on Oct. 17, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

Considering buying WBA stock? Here’s what analysts think:

