April 8, 2025 2:12 AM 2 min read

Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp Walgreens Price Expectations Ahead Of Q2 Earnings

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Comments

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. WBA will release earnings results for the second quarter, before the opening bell on Tuesday, April 8.

Analysts expect the company to report quarterly earnings at 53 cents per share, down from $1.2 per share in the year-ago period. According to data from Benzinga Pro, Walgreens projects quarterly revenue at $38.0 billion, compared to $37.05 billion a year earlier.

On March 6, Walgreens Boots Alliance entered an agreement to be acquired by private equity firm Sycamore Partners.

Walgreens shares gained 0.3% to close at $10.71 on Monday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

  • Deutsche Bank analyst George Hill downgraded the stock from Hold to Sell and cut the price target from $11 to $9 on Feb. 28, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%.
  • Truist Securities analyst David Macdonald maintained a Hold rating and lowered the price target from $13 to $12 on Jan. 31, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.
  • RBC Capital analyst Ben Hendrix maintained a Sector Perform rating and raised the price target from $9 to $12 on Jan. 15, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%.
  • B of A Securities analyst Allen Lutz maintained an Underperform rating and boosted the price target from $7.5 to $8.5 on Jan. 13, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%.
  • UBS analyst Kevin Caliendo maintained a Neutral rating and increased the price target from $9 to $10 on Oct. 17, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

Considering buying WBA stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock

WBA Logo
WBAWalgreens Boots Alliance Inc
$10.700.18%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum45.92
Growth3.59
Quality-
Value39.56
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Got Questions? Ask
Which pharmacy chains might benefit from Walgreens' struggles?
How will private equity firms react to Walgreens' acquisition?
What impact does Walgreens' earnings drop have on investors?
Are there healthcare stocks that may outperform Walgreens?
How might analyst downgrades affect WBA's stock price?
Which retail stocks are positioned to gain from Walgreens' challenges?
Could a shift in consumer behavior impact Walgreens negatively?
What investment strategies should investors consider with WBA?
Which rivals of Walgreens could capture market share?
What role will public sentiment play in Walgreens' recovery?
Powered By
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Posted In:
EarningsNewsPrice TargetPre-Market OutlookMarketsAnalyst RatingsTrading IdeasExpert IdeasTop Wall Street Forecasters

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved