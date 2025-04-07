Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Spotlight On 3 Industrials Stocks Delivering High-Dividend Yields

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the industrials sector.

Karat Packaging Inc. KRT

Dividend Yield: 7.22%

William Blair analyst Ryan Merkel downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform on Jan. 2, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

Stifel analyst Michael Hoffman maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $32 to $36 on Dec. 11, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 81%.

Recent News: On March 21, Karat Packaging filed for offering of 2 million shares of common stock by selling stockholder.



ManpowerGroup Inc. MAN

Dividend Yield: 5.90%

JP Morgan analyst Andrew Steinerman maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $67 to $65 on Jan. 31, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 78%.

Truist Securities analyst Tobey Sommer reiterated a Hold rating and cut the price target from $74 to $70 on Jan. 31, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

Recent News: ManpowerGroup will release first-quarter earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 17.



Robert Half Inc. RHI

Dividend Yield: 4.88%

JP Morgan analyst Andrew Steinerman maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $69 to $65 on Jan. 30, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 78%.

Barclays analyst Manav Patnaik upgraded the stock from Underweight to Equal-Weight and increased the price target from $60 to $80 on Jan. 3, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%.

Recent News: On Feb. 20, Robert Half named Nick Cerise as Chief Marketing Officer.



