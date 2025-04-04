What To Expect From Magnolia Oil & Gas Q1 Earnings In Volatile Commodity Environment?

Zinger Key Points
- JP Morgan maintains a Neutral rating on Magnolia Oil & Gas with a $24 price target.
- Analyst expects FY25 capex of $478M and FCF of $458M, in line with consensus.
- Feel unsure about the market’s next move? Copy trade alerts from Matt Maley—a Wall Street veteran who consistently finds profits in volatile markets. Claim your 7-day free trial now.
J.P. Morgan analyst Zach Parham shared his view on Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation MGY ahead of the earnings release on May 1st.
The analyst maintained a Neutral rating on the stock with a price forecast of $24 after updating for first-quarter commodity prices.
Parham writes that Magnolia Oil & Gas remains on track with its 2-rig/1-frac crew program and is committed to keeping capex below 55% of EBITDA.
Despite commodity price volatility, the analyst expects capital expenditure to stay under 50% of EBITDA due to MGY’s natural gas exposure.
Also, Parham sees positive productivity trends in Giddings and Karnes wells, which could provide a modest production upside to his production estimates.
For FY25, the analyst estimates total volumes of 96.1 MBoe/d (+7% YoY) and oil volumes of 39.4 MBo/d (+3% YoY), aligning with company guidance.
Also, Parham sees FY25 capex of $478 million (in line with consensus) and FCF of $458 million.
Meanwhile, for the first quarter, the analyst expects cash flow per share (CFPS) to be $1.20 and EBITDA to be $251 million (3% above the estimates at $244 million).
The analyst projects first-quarter oil production of 39.0 MBo/d and total production of 94.0 MBoe/d (both on top of consensus).
Moreover, Parham sees a cash return of $77 million for the quarter, including a dividend per share of $0.15 and a share buyback of $48 million.
Price Action: MGY shares are down 10.9% at $20.94 at the last check Friday.
Read Next:
Photo via Shutterstock.
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
date
ticker
name
Price Target
Upside/Downside
Recommendation
Firm
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.