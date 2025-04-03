Chip Equipment Maker ASML To Boost Japan Workforce 5x Amid Global Race For Advanced Semiconductor Tech

Dutch advanced chipmaking equipment supplier ASML Holdings ASML plans to quintuple its Japan-based maintenance staff for the machines in the next few years, Nikkei reported Tuesday.

ASML manufactures extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography equipment for making advanced technology chips.

In December, Rapidus became the first Japanese chipmaker to receive EUV machines.

Japan continues bolstering its advanced semiconductor technology position, as in the U.S., Europe, and China.

Japanese multinational investment holding company Softbank Group Corp SFTBY SFTBF is weighing a loan of up to $16.5 billion to finance its U.S. artificial intelligence ambitions. The loan may help SoftBank lead a $40 billion funding round in OpenAI. The move values the ChatGPT parent at $300 billion.

Contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co TSM is expanding globally with plants in the U.S., Japan, and Germany.

Meanwhile, ASML continues to gain traction, which is backed by the higher demand for semiconductor chips.

In March, ASML and imec forged a five-year deal complemented by funding made available by the Chips Joint Undertaking, the Flemish government, and the Dutch government to boost semiconductor R&D and sustainable innovation with EU and government backing to develop sub-2nm chips and advance AI-ready semiconductor solutions.

ASML Holding stock has plunged 34% in the last 12 months. The company disclosed in its annual report that the U.S. semiconductor sanctions on China hurt 2024 demand, with China making up 36% of its sales.

ASML customers slashed capital spending amid U.S. chip restrictions, impacting AI and semiconductor growth. Additionally, reports indicated President Donald Trump’s plans to scrap the U.S. CHIPS Act.

The EUV lithography market size was worth $10.09 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach $35.70 Billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 15.1% over the forecast period 2024-2032.

The growth potential reflects technological advancements, increasing semiconductor complexity, and the demand for smaller, more powerful chips. Industries like AI, high-performance computing, 5G, and IoT.

Price Action: ASML stock is down 4.55% at $638.55 at the last check on Thursday.

