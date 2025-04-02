April 2, 2025 2:56 AM 1 min read

Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp UniFirst Price Expectations Ahead Of Q2 Earnings

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Comments

UniFirst Corporation UNF will release its second-quarter financial results before the opening bell on Wednesday, April 2.

Analysts expect the company to report quarterly earnings at $1.34 per share, up from $1.12 per share in the year-ago period. UniFirst projects quarterly revenue of $602.81 million, compared to $590.71 million a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On March 24, Cintas Corporation CTAS ended deal talks with UniFirst. The company had offered $275 per share in cash.

UniFirst shares rose 0.8% to close at $175.36 on Tuesday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

  • Baird analyst Andrew Wittmann maintained a Neutral rating and increased the price target from $199 to $200 on Oct. 24, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.
  • JP Morgan analyst Andrew Steinerman maintained an Underweight rating and increased the price target from $170 to $175 on June 27, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%.

Considering buying UNF stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock

CTAS Logo
CTASCintas Corp
$208.391.39%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum79.82
Growth59.93
Quality89.77
Value4.92
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
UNF Logo
UNFUniFirst Corp
$176.001.15%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Posted In:
EarningsNewsPrice TargetPre-Market OutlookMarketsAnalyst RatingsTrading IdeasExpert IdeasWall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved