Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp UniFirst Price Expectations Ahead Of Q2 Earnings

UniFirst Corporation UNF will release its second-quarter financial results before the opening bell on Wednesday, April 2.

Analysts expect the company to report quarterly earnings at $1.34 per share, up from $1.12 per share in the year-ago period. UniFirst projects quarterly revenue of $602.81 million, compared to $590.71 million a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On March 24, Cintas Corporation CTAS ended deal talks with UniFirst. The company had offered $275 per share in cash.

UniFirst shares rose 0.8% to close at $175.36 on Tuesday.

Baird analyst Andrew Wittmann maintained a Neutral rating and increased the price target from $199 to $200 on Oct. 24, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

JP Morgan analyst Andrew Steinerman maintained an Underweight rating and increased the price target from $170 to $175 on June 27, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%.

